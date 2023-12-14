WeWork in London: Higher office usage seen as members look beyond firm's filing for bankruptcy in US

One of WeWork’s London sites (wework)

When WeWork filed for bankruptcy in the US and Canada in November, many property commentators were ready to discuss what went wrong for the office giant once valued at $47 billion (£37 billion). Happened. But a month later, and while there is still much work to be done, the group’s chief revenue officer insists the business has a lot going well for it, including London where bookings are on the rise. The bumper period has just happened.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Ben Samuels, who is based in the capital and has worked for WeWork since 2017, says the reason for the Chapter 11 process is to “ensure the business is ready for future growth”.

He adds: “The reason we are going through an extremely challenging restructuring at the moment is because we are going to set the business up for success.”

He is referring to the move announced Nov. 6 that includes a plan to exit some buildings and renegotiate some expensive leases. While this is in the US and Canada and WeWork’s other global markets and franchises are not affected by this action, what could be more is the spotlight on start-ups ranging from corporate giants to using WeWork buildings in the UK and elsewhere. , may be nervous about it. For the workspace they use.

At that time members around the world received an email from chief executive David Tolley to say that it was business as usual, that properties were open. For members in London, this means on-site baristas will serve coffee as usual, while events like happy hours and yoga classes will continue to take place in some buildings.

Samuels calls it “a very proactive, thoughtful, I hope, communications plan to let members go about its business as usual.”

He adds: “Our members in London haven’t really seen any change since the Chapter 11 filing. It’s something that’s happening against the backdrop of financial restructuring around. From a member experience point of view, when they come to our buildings, our spaces are as vibrant and welcoming as they have ever been.”

The message from business as usual seems to have been received loud and clear in London, with the high-profile bankruptcy update being announced in the same month. The co-working office group, which had grown rapidly here before facing major challenges like the pandemic, says on-demand booking, which offers “drop-in” workspace by the hour or day, will begin in November. increased by 33%. A year ago in the capital.

All Access Booking, a membership subscription that provides access to nearly 700 WeWork sites globally, has seen a 25% improvement in its 36 London locations compared to January to November this year. Conference room bookings also increased.

The growth, which included large demand for its city locations, meant it was the biggest month on record for WeWork bookings in London (all access and on demand).

So why are bookings increasing in London? Samuels, who spent most of his career in banking before joining WeWork, points to the strong return to the office in the capital as more companies are encouraging employees to come back to the office more regularly.

Signage outside WeWork, a co-working office space group in Chapel Street, London (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

He says, “More companies and landlords are recognizing the value of flex in this hybrid era, not only giving employees more choice in where they work, but also giving businesses the flexibility to expand or shrink their footprint as needed. “And WeWork is uniquely positioned to meet this demand.”

The Chief Revenue Officer comments: “I think the future is hybrid, that’s for sure. The trend will continue in the same way, so that the balance will tilt more towards the office than it does today. And that’s why everyone is going to have to find it. “It will require different solutions about how they interact with the office.”

Companies with flexible workspaces are among the companies in the real estate sector that benefit from employers seeking some degree of flexibility and from companies that wiped out a lot of floorspace during the Covid-crisis and are suddenly looking for high-quality, Started scrambling for offices.

A survey of property decision makers by property agent CBRE in July found that businesses will be looking for ‘flexible’ workplace options in their office portfolio within two years.

WeWork in London has recently agreed some big deals with big companies to take private office space, meaning they have a part of the building that can only be used by their employees, but shared on site. There is also access to facilities, and scope to use additional desks elsewhere. If their space is full on a particular day.

ben samuels

Although demand looks solid, the company still has to work on improving costs across its UK portfolio.

Samuels said many locations – including several major buildings – are performing well. But there are some sites where the company signed a lease at the peak of the market “probably on terms that don’t really apply in a post-Covid world”. Options that have been agreed or are being discussed with some landlords in London include rent reductions, exiting assets, management agreements and in some cases one or both parties upgrading offices and making them more attractive. Involves investment to create.

It could be that 2024 turns out to be a busy year for the co-working office giant as it looks to move beyond the challenges seen this year, do better, and win new customers.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com