Office-sharing company WeWork has seen its shares fall (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Office-sharing company WeWork has filed for bankruptcy in the US.

The SoftBank-backed firm, which has more than a dozen office locations in London, said it was looking to reduce about $20 billion of debt through a restructuring deal and by significantly cutting its lease portfolio.

WeWork said its office locations will remain open and operational and the company will continue to provide member services. It added that locations outside the US and Canada were not part of the bankruptcy process.

CEO David Tolley said: “Now is the time to drive the future forward by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet.”

WeWork was once one of the most valuable startups in the US, with a peak valuation of $47 billion. But huge losses and heavy debt burden caused its share price to drop to almost zero by mid-2023.

WeWork was listed in the US in 2021 through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Earlier this year, it arranged a debt restructuring to keep itself afloat, but by August it warned there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue trading.

The firm’s London operations were popular with many leading finance and tech companies, including HSBC and AI firm Quantexa. In its most recent UK accounts, WeWork reported a loss of £153 million.

In a statement WeWork said: “London is and will always be one of our most important markets, and we are fully committed to providing our members with world-class, flexible workspace solutions for the long term.

“We continue to work collaboratively with our landlord partners on solutions that set all parties up for lasting success.”

WeWork’s London customers were sent an email from Tolley this morning, in which he said: “WeWork made the proactive decision to begin a strategic restructuring process to best position the company for future success.

“Please note, this process is not taking place in your country and we expect there will be no changes to WeWork’s operations there.

“Your subscription agreement will not be affected by this process. Your subscription agreement will remain active and we will continue to honor our obligations under your agreement.”

WeWork reported a big surge in demand for space in London in September as more workers returned to desks after the school holidays.

The SoftBank-backed workspace company said all-access bookings at its 55 locations in the capital were up 16.9% last month from a year earlier.

On-demand bookings, which offer “drop-in” workspace by the hour or day, grew 33.6%. Conference room reservations increased by 10% over the same period.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com