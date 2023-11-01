WeWork garnered a valuation of $47 billion at its peak. Reports say it has since been destroyed by more than 99% – and may now file for bankruptcy

According to multiple reports, WeWork is planning to file for bankruptcy.

The commercial real-estate start-up achieved a valuation of $47 billion in 2019, after receiving investment from SoftBank.

But its shares have fallen 99% since its stock-market debut in March 2021.

WeWork may be planning to file for bankruptcy — the latest sad twist in a nightmare for the commercial real-estate startup since its stock-market debut in March 2021.

The Wall Street Journal and Reuters both reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that WeWork could file a Chapter 11 petition as early as next week. “We don’t comment on speculation,” a company spokesperson told Insider.

Shares fell 38% in Wednesday’s premarket according to the report, leaving them trading just above $1.40 at the opening bell.

WeWork reached its highest valuation of $47 billion in January 2019, after receiving a $5 billion direct investment from SoftBank. This was followed by a disastrous attempt to go public that ultimately led to the exit of the company’s controversial founder, Adam Newman.

The company finally made its stock-market debut in March 2021, after merging with BowX, a special purpose acquisition company backed by Sacramento Kings co-owner Vivek Ranadive, in a deal that valued it at more than $9 billion.

But WeWork has never been able to find its footing, failing to repay its loans and suffering significant losses ever since.

In August, the company expressed “substantial doubt” about its future, saying it would need to raise additional capital to survive the next 12 months. Earlier on Tuesday it had said it would pause interest payments on about $6.4 million of debt to shore up its balance sheet.

Since its March 2021 SPAC listing, WeWork shares have fallen more than 99%.

WeWork’s market capitalization has fallen from $47 billion to just $140 million between January 2019 and now – a staggering $46.9 billion wipeout that could grow even larger if the bankruptcy reports prove true.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com