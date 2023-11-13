WeWork founder Adam Neumann builds new lavish home in Miami as bankrupt company burns down

Business

Specifications

Published November 13, 2023, 6:00am ET

Adam Newman has a gorgeous new home in Florida where he now lives with his wife Rebekah and six children. Some go to the same school as the Newmans’ close friends Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. mega

As WeWork goes bankrupt, its founder Adam Neumann is enjoying the sunny climate of Miami, where the golden beaches are filled with billionaires.

Newman, 44, was the flamboyant leader of the office-sharing company whose meteoric rise was destined to reshape the way we work in offices.

But the American-Israeli entrepreneur was ousted from WeWork amid a failed IPO in September 2019, sending the company into a downward spiral that ended with a bankruptcy declaration this week.

And now, according to employees, morale at WeWork is “terrible,” Neumann is doing just fine, The Post can reveal.

He’s been skateboarding, socializing and looking for investors for another startup that he claims will reshape the world – this time how we stay at home – telling them , “I am a creator, not a destroyer.”

Adam Newman and his wife Rebekah Newman now live in a billionaire’s paradise in Miami – Bal Harbor Marina – as WeWork heads towards bankruptcy.FilmMagic

He still has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, and sources told The Post that he is living in South Florida with his wife Rebekah and their six children.

Newman is a close friend of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and their children.

Jared, Ivanka and their three children live just 10 minutes away on luxurious Indian Creek Island after purchasing a $30 million ‘fixer upper’.

Newman’s gorgeous Bal Harbor Marina complex – right on the water’s edge with a dock. The MEGA house has a pool and they have their boat docked. MEGA

The Newmans spent the summer at their home in Amagansett—the estate of neighbor Rebekah’s cousin, Gwyneth Paltrow—and have now settled in the exclusive Bal Harbor Marina neighborhood.

We’re told they can be found hosting Shabbat dinners at their local synagogue. A friend from Bal Harbor said: “Adam and Rebekah are a big part of the Jewish community.”

Another Bal Harbor source said: “Adam goes out all the time, skateboarding all over town, taking business calls. Everyone runs towards him – he is very friendly. “He stops and talks to people.”

Adam Newman buys Miami property for $44 million in 2021.MEGA

Meanwhile, Rebekah, 45, has been “off the grid” and staying out of the spotlight following the WeWork debacle. One person who knew her described her as “a force of nature…that’s for sure.”

In 2021, Newman purchased two properties from local investor Joseph Imbesi for $44 million in an off-market deal.

The deal included two parcels of land spanning 50,000 square feet – where Newman planned to build a 14,500-square-foot mansion for his family – as well as 360 feet of waterfront and several slips in the marina.

As WeWork was preparing to go public in January 2018, Neumann attended the opening ceremony at Nasdaq in New York.AP

“From where a lot of people sit, you’d never bet against Adam, he’s always the guy who wins, because the world sucks,” a former WeWork employee told The Post.

“Adam has cleaned up his image, taking part in panel discussions and giving speeches. He seems very humble, very humble, learning from his mistakes. But I don’t think he’s learned his lesson at all.

“I know him personally, he’s a very good salesman and he knows how to blow things up.”

Speaking from Saudi Arabia on CNBC last month, Neumann said he learned a lot from WeWork.CNBC

For the past few years, Neumann has focused on his latest startup, Flow, which received a $350 million investment from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz along with mega-investors Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, bringing it to a $1 billion valuation in August 2022. Got evaluation. – And this is even before operations begin.

The business says it will create rental communities that foster a sense of ownership and community.

Newman has put at least six apartment buildings he already owns in Florida and Nashville, TN, into the company’s ownership.

Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box” from Saudi Arabia last month — where he had invited potential investors to a conference dubbed “Davos in the Desert” — he claimed: “We’re in some of the largest Fortune 500 countries on the planet. “And their needs have changed, but the need for people working together, the need for community, has never been greater.”

Adam and Rebekah Newman in NYC in September 2009. theo wargo

But, as a former WeWork employee pointed out, two years later, Flow is still nothing more than a landing page.

“Other than trying to reshape the housing market, no one really knows what they’re doing. So, he’s bought some real estate and managed it — but a lot of people do that,” said the onetime confidant.

“Adam has a billion dollars and $300 million of real estate, he wants to be the next big disruptor and prove that he can do what he couldn’t do with WeWork. But he hasn’t done that yet, so maybe he’s frustrated, and he’s sitting on a lot of real estate.”

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam and Rebekah Newman in the Apple TV+ show “VCrashed.” peter kramer

Newman’s story was adapted into the Apple TV+ show, “We Crashed”, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

But as always, nothing is so strange as the truth.

According to The Wall Street Journal, at the height of the WeWork boom, the Newmans spent about $90 million buying six properties.

These included a Greenwich Village townhouse, a $35 million Gramercy compound (the Newmans purchased four of the building’s seven units), a 60-acre Westchester, New York, farm (including a waterfall, tennis courts, and an horseback riding ring), . Two properties in the Hamptons, and an 11-acre estate just north of San Francisco — featuring a guitar-shaped living room, a pool, a three-story waterslide, a spa, a racquetball court, an orchard, and “a series of narrow windows.” mantra[ing] Play the opening notes of a Grateful Dead song.

Newman and fellow WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey attend the London launch party in November 2015. David M. Bennett

He has since sold the San Francisco estate, NYC townhouse, and Westchester farm. The Gramercy home is still on the market.

The $60 million was a company Gulfstream G650ER – despite the fact that, according to the 2021 book “The Cult of We”, a charter company, Gamma Aviation, alleged that Newman’s passengers spit tequila on each other and The crew was not informed. ,

And, WSJ reported, in 2018, when a private jet carrying Newman and his entourage landed in Israel, the crew found a cereal box containing marijuana.

Newman with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi in January 2016.

The jet’s owner was reportedly so alarmed by the discovery—the drug had been brought across foreign borders—that he pulled the plane, leaving Newman and his friends without a ride back to New York.

There were rowdy and lavish corporate retreats, while Rebekah – who was given the title of ‘chief brand and influence officer’ at WeWork – was reportedly known for firing people if she didn’t like their energy.

Then there was Newman’s 40th birthday celebration — a three-week trip that ended by inviting two dozen friends to a beachside resort in the Maldives — while Rebekah invited friends, including Jared and Ivanka, to Italy for her 40th birthday.

The Newmans live just 10 minutes away from their friends, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. wireimage

In a 2019 Vanity Fair story, an employee reported that “Rebekah fired a mechanic for WeWork’s Gulfstream, … because she didn’t like his energy.”

WeWork sought U.S. bankruptcy protection on Monday after bets on companies making more use of its office-sharing space went poorly.

The move represents an admission by Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank, which owns about 60% of WeWork and has invested billions of dollars in its transformation, that the company cannot survive unless it defaults on its expensive leases in bankruptcy. But doesn’t talk again.

Rebekah Newman is A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow’s cousin — and they live nearby in the Hamptons.FilmMagic

The former employee said: “Everyone has seen this coming for 6 to 12 months, they are all getting paid, but morale is appalling. There is no company culture and everyone is just watching the stock go down, down, down.

“People are collecting paychecks and waiting for the company to explode – the original version of WW is completely gone.”

Additionally, the bankruptcy leaves WeWork landlords fearful that they will be left with vacant space that they cannot fill in this tight market.

WeWork filed for bankruptcy this week.AP

Speaking to CNBC, Neumann claimed that he had learned his lesson from WeWork. He said he drew inspiration for his new business from his childhood in a kibbutz in Israel — and the fact that many people 30 and under can only afford rent.

In similar language to his promotion for WeWork, he said, “Bringing people together and building community has always been what we were about and what I was about.

“The most important word in our partnership is alignment, and we are very aligned on our views around the world, we are very aligned on our ethical standards and we are very aligned on what we want to create.

WeWork in Shanghai – The company has filed for bankruptcy. ZUMAPRESS.com

“Flow is another iteration of the same story which is that when people live in community, when people live together, when people obviously have differences, but what they really find is a passion to share, They find a way to share business, there is always a common ground. ,

In a statement about WeWork’s bankruptcy he called the company’s collapse “disappointing” and said he had been watching from “the sidelines” since 2019. He accused the current management of “failing to leverage a product that was Today more than ever “first.”

“I believe that with the right strategy and team, the restructuring will enable WeWork to emerge successfully,” he said.

He did not mention that he might actually win more money from the bankruptcy – unlike the company’s bondholders.

A peek inside the Newmans’ stunning Gramercy Park complex that’s now on the market.Compass

His agreed departure from the company included a $430 million loan from SoftBank with an interesting feature: Neumann’s collateral was WeWork shares. He can easily hand them back to repay the loan, and now that they are practically worthless he can get $430m in free money.

“The fact that Adam managed to achieve a billion-dollar valuation says everything – he will never change,” the WeWork employee said.

