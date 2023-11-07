WeWork files for bankruptcy. The stock is stuck at 84 cents per share

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelly, Ashton Kutcher, Adam , [+] WeWork CEO Newman and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard take photos backstage during the Nashville Creator Awards hosted by WeWork at Marathon Music Works on September 13, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for the WeWork Creator Awards) Getty Images for the WeWork Creator Awards

Flexible-office-space enterprise WeWork filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 6 — raising questions like: Why? And is WeWork stock a bargain at 84 cents a share?

WeWork went bankrupt because of a terrible business model promoted by a world-class salesman and financed by a venture capitalist who took out capital in hopes of turning a profit before the music stopped.

WeWork exuded optimism. “WeWork has a strong foundation, a dynamic business and a bright future,” said CEO David Tolley. Now is the time to move forward into the future by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet. We are committed to investing in our products, services and world-class team of employees to support our community. According to a statement from the company.

WeWork co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann was disappointed by the bankruptcy filing and optimistic about the company’s future. “It has been challenging for me to watch from the sidelines since 2019 as WeWork failed to take advantage of a product that is more relevant today than ever before,” Newman said in a statement. cnbc, “I believe that, with the right strategy and team, the restructuring will enable WeWork to emerge successfully.”

WeWork’s value is well below its January 2019 peak of $47 billion. On Monday, trading in the stock stopped at 84 cents a share — giving it a market value of $43 million, according to new York Times



NYT

– 99.91% decline from its peak.

Yet in after-hours trading, WeWork shares rose 38% to $1.16 a share. I don’t know what will happen to the stock; However, cnbc Its shares were declared “now worthless”.

WeWork declined to comment on the record.

WeWork’s bankruptcy filing

WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey federal court on Monday. The company said that through a restructuring support agreement, it has reached a settlement with 92% of its secured note holders – reducing its existing funded debt by approximately $3 billion.

In bankruptcy, WeWork would reject and renegotiate many of its “non-operating” leases. Tolley said the company would reject “between 50 and 100 leases” and would continue to renegotiate several others. wall street journal informed of. Other locations “will continue to operate as usual,” he said.

WeWork leases millions of square feet of office space in 777 locations around the world and its bankruptcy filing is limited to locations in the US and Canada. On November 6, more than 400 other WeWork entities also filed for bankruptcy – including “numerous individual subsidiaries set up by WeWork to run its properties around the world”. magazine informed of.

WeWork reported $15 billion in assets and $18.6 billion in debt. The company owes approximately $100 million in unpaid rent and lease termination fees to various real-estate companies and property owners. magazine informed of.

Shareholders are likely to get the final say. SoftBank’s Vision Fund owns 56% of the company’s shares outstanding. More than 52 million publicly traded shares of WeWork “could be deemed worthless once the company emerges from bankruptcy,” magazine concluded.

How WeWork Stock Plunged 99.91%

Without its near-vertical ascent, WeWork couldn’t have lost so much value.

The value of the office desk rental service could not have grown to $47 billion without Neumann’s astonishing sales skills or the willingness of SoftBank’s Masayoshi son to invest more than $10 billion in the company.

Once WeWork filed for IPO, Neumann had to leave due to investor scrutiny of its sub-optimal management and business model. From there, the COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand for WeWork’s short-term desk rentals — without relieving the company of its long-term lease obligations.

The rise of WeWork

In 2010 Newman and Miguel McKelvey came up with the idea of ​​purchasing office space and leasing it out to freelancers, small businesses, and large corporations instead of renting desks out for the short term. Times noted. WeWork opened its first such office in lower Manhattan – expanding to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Tel Aviv and London.

To its credit, WeWork pioneered a trend among the millennial generation. “Employees typed on their laptops in open-floor workspaces or hid in glass conference rooms to take meetings. They were places for people to chat and share ideas while enjoying cold drinks and kombucha, which were available,” wrote Times,

collapse of wework

SoftBank’s billions helped boost WeWork’s valuation to $47 billion in early 2019. In August 2019, WeWork – which was Manhattan’s largest private tenant at the time – filed for an IPO. The company’s prospectus revealed “governance issues at the company and its huge losses”. That September, WeWork postponed its IPO and “Neuman left as CEO shortly thereafter.” Times informed of.

Heavy losses meant that the company needed a new source of money. In October 2019, SoftBank “provided a lifeline that valued the company at $7 billion,” Times wrote.

In February 2020, real estate executive Sandeep Mathrani took over as CEO. Despite the increase in the number of people working from home during the pandemic, Mathrani was able to lead WeWork through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in October 2021. Times,

WeWork began the process of closing locations and renegotiating leases with landlords, which culminated in a bankruptcy filing on Monday. In March 2023, SoftBank recapitalized WeWork by converting $1.5 billion worth of debt, including $1 billion held by SoftBank, into equity. Baron’s,

In May 2023, Mathrani left SoftBank after reportedly becoming disillusioned. Tolley stepped down as WeWork’s interim CEO and joined as full-time CEO last month Times informed of.

In mid-August, WeWork announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split to meet NYSE listing requirements, while disclosing “substantial doubt” about its ability to remain in business, according to the company.

WeWork’s business model didn’t make sense to me. As I wrote in September, the company took out discounted long-term leases from landlords and sublet desks for short-term leases to entrepreneurs and small businesses. Without additional capital from SoftBank, there will be little hope for WeWork – which has reported losses of $15 billion since 2017. market Watch,

Newman, don’t cry for Argentina! He collected millions of dollars when he left the company in 2019, a $770 million windfall when WeWork went public via SPAC in October 2021, and retained “now-worthless stock that was once worth $722 million”. cnbc informed of.

Additionally, Newman has since moved on to a new venture called Flow. Flow, a kind of WeWork for residential tenants, is valued at $1 billion, with $350 million from Andreessen Horowitz, cnbc informed of.

Will WeWork Stock Rise?

I don’t know what will happen to WeWork stock.

After hours, opinions on Reddit were divided on Nov. 7, with shares rising substantially. monkey intelligence, “WE (WeWork) was mentioned 12 times on WallStreetBets by a total of 13 different users over the last 24 hours. WeWork received 50% positive comments while 50% received negative comments.

The stock is up 125%, according to two Wall Street analysts who set a 12-month price target of $2.50, report tiprank,

I lean more towards $0.