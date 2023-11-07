WeWork files for bankruptcy in latest sign of commercial real estate reckoning

WeWork filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

On Monday, WeWork’s stock trading was halted before the opening bell.

The company’s valuation has fallen since it first attempted to go public in 2019.

Troubled real estate giant WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

Trading for WeWork shares was halted before the opening bell on Monday morning. At the time, the stock was trading at about 84 cents per share.

The bankruptcy filing was expected following an October 31 report by the Wall Street Journal that the company was planning to file for Chapter 11. At the time, WeWork said it had reached an agreement with creditors to extend the 30-day grace period. On some of its loans till 6 November.

WeWork said in its Monday announcement that its locations will remain open and operational.

“Now is the time to drive the future forward by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet,” WeWork CEO David Tolley said in Monday’s announcement.

On Monday, WeWork co-founder and ex-CEO Adam Neumann — who resigned as chief executive in 2019, citing intense public scrutiny that had become a distraction from running the firm — said he Received news about impending bankruptcy To be “disappointing”.

“It has been challenging for me to watch from the sidelines since 2019 as WeWork failed to leverage a product that is more relevant today than ever before,” he said in a press release. “I believe that, with the right strategy and team, a restructuring will enable WeWork to emerge successfully.”

During its peak, the company was valued at $47 billion as a private company. But the startup has been in turmoil since plans to go public fell through in 2019 amid concerns about the company’s profitability and some of Neumann’s inappropriate actions.

Japanese investor SoftBank has invested billions of dollars in the real estate startup and remains its majority shareholder. Still, WeWork never made a profit. In the first half of the year, the company lost $696 million, according to its most recent earnings.

The company’s valuation has continued to decline since 2019. In April, prices fell below $1 per share and it faced the possibility of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. And in August, WeWork said it had “substantial doubt” that it would be able to stay in business for the long term.

WeWork’s bankruptcy comes amid a years-long reorientation for the office industry. Commercial real estate companies have struggled to recover from the shift to remote work caused by the pandemic, which has weakened office demand worldwide, even as many companies shifted to hybrid models. Even in view of the demand for employees to return to the office full-time.

Bankruptcy may not be the end for WeWork, which currently operates in more than 300 locations around the world. The Chapter 11 process allows companies to reduce and reorganize some debt. (WeWork competitor Regus filed for bankruptcy in the US in 2003 and has continued to operate successfully.)

Wait, wasn’t WeWork already in trouble?

The company’s failed attempt to go public in 2019 made it a laughing stock in the business world — and led to SoftBank suffering a huge financial loss.

SoftBank needed WeWork to survive. At the time, the Japanese firm was raising money for a second mega-venture capital fund (the first had collected $100 billion) and WeWork’s spiral did not inspire confidence in potential investors. To save WeWork, the Japanese tech giant invested billions in the company and installed an experienced executive team tasked with turning it around. In 2019 and early 2020, WeWork cut thousands of employees, dozens of office leases and perks like free beer as it faced multiple government investigations.

“We failed in investing in WeWork, and I have admitted many times that I was a fool,” SoftBank founder Masa Son said on a May 2020 earnings call. At the time, SoftBank reduced its WeWork valuation to $2.9 billion.

Adam Neumann co-founded WeWork in 2010. Jackal Pan/Visual China Group via Getty Images

WeWork’s troubles continued. Less than a month after its new CEO started in 2020, the pandemic hit (one of New York’s first public coronavirus cases was traced to a man who worked out of a WeWork location ) Offices emptied globally, and the once stable commercial real estate sector was thrown into unprecedented chaos from which it has never fully recovered. WeWork’s new leadership team saw the pandemic as an opportunity: Companies rethinking their office needs will move toward more flexible arrangements than decades-old leases, and remote workers will crave workplaces outside their homes.

As the world reopened, some WeWorks returned — but the company still had plenty of space. CEO Sandeep Mathrani continued to cut leases signed under Newman and found fresh financing. In 2021, WeWork began publicly trading through a special purpose acquisition company, which at the time was a common way for startups to enter the public markets outside the traditional IPO process. The deal valued the company at $9 billion.

“Certainly, it’s a story where a lot of people wrote documentaries that this was the end of WeWork,” Marcelo Claure, the company’s president at the time, told CNBC on the first trading day. “The tenacity of these people is incredible. This company is here, stronger than ever, and we have no doubt that we are going to celebrate many more achievements.”

