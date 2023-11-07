WeWork files for bankruptcy after stunning decline from its $47 billion heyday

WeWork, which was founded in 2010 with the goal of revolutionizing the way people work, has filed for bankruptcy protection. This is in line with the company’s recent warning to investors that it was on the verge of collapse.



Ted Chaffrey/AP

hide caption

toggle caption

Ted Chaffrey/AP

Ted Chaffrey/AP

WeWork, the buzzy startup once valued at $47 billion at its peak, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey federal court on Monday.

In its bankruptcy petition, the company listed approximately $15 billion in assets and more than $18 billion in debt. It also has outstanding rent of about $100 million.

The company said 92% of its lenders have agreed to a restructuring plan that will allow WeWork to operate during the restructuring, with dozens of locations expected to close.

WeWork Chief Executive David Tolley said in a statement, “As part of today’s filing, WeWork is requesting the ability to decline the leases of certain locations that are substantially non-operational and all affected members. has received advance notice.”

WeWork’s stock is down 99.2% since the beginning of the year, valuing the company at $44 million.

The bankruptcy filing signals a staggering new decline for the company, which in its heyday raised billions of dollars from deep-pocketed investors to put a Silicon Valley spin on the less-lucrative business of subleasing office space to employees. Had won the funding.

A vision for office work never fully realized

irregular, gaudy and sometimes-barefoot Founder Adam Newman launched WeWork in 2010. It expanded rapidly and attempted to revolutionize the way people worked, a lofty goal that was never fully realized.

Newman described WeWork as “the world’s first physical social network”, with office spaces featuring sleek furnishings, minimalist design and, often, kombucha and beer. They hoped to attract both remote-working freelancers and office workers to WeWork sites, creating a global community that believed in the “energy of we” with the aspiration of “raising the consciousness of the world.” used to do.

But the New Age-y proclamations were shot down by a more mundane reality: the inability to pay your bills.

WeWork spent a lot of money refurbishing office spaces around the world on long-term leases, with the goal of making profits on very short-term sub-leases.

Problems arose, however, when it became clear that Newman had no real plan to lease out his vast portfolio for several years.

There was too much space on long-term leases and too few employees available to fill it. And so, the business model collapsed, dragging Newman down with it.

In 2019, after WeWork’s valuation dropped to $7 billion, WeWork laid off thousands of employees and Neumann was ousted. This followed Newman’s unsuccessful attempt to take the company public.

Effort to set WeWork on a new path

Following Newman’s resignation, former real estate executive Sandeep Mathrani took over the company and attempted to right the ship.

He cut costs and laid off employees as he steered WeWork through the pandemic, which was a punishing time, especially for companies in the business of leasing office space.

Mathrani also managed to take WeWork public, but he abruptly stepped down earlier this year.

Since then the company is in trouble.

In August, WeWork said there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to remain in business due to mounting financial losses and a lack of cash.

It struggled to renegotiate lease terms with landlords. But it faced increasing competition in the world of short-term office space. And with many office workers choosing to work from home, the company again failed to gain traction.

In October, WeWork shares fell to an all-time low after the company admitted it did not have enough cash to make interest payments on its debt.

Despite its reduced size since the Neumann years, WeWork still maintains more than 700 locations in about 40 countries, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from June.

Source: www.npr.org