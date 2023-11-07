Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on Monday, Bloomberg reports.

The troubled company, once valued at $47 billion in private markets, has seen its share price tumble 98% this year, leaving its capitalization at less than $50 million. In August, it expressed “substantial doubt” that it could continue to operate as it grappled with $2.9 billion of net long-term debt and more than $13 billion of long-term leases.

WeWork shares were suspended on Monday as Wall Street prepared to file for bankruptcy, following reports that it was planning to do so.

The business never recovered from the ouster of its founder, Adam Neumann, who resigned in September 2019 amid the pressure to go public and the remote work revolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

An attempt to list the company on the New York Stock Exchange as a V Company in 2019 included filing a disclosure prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission that raised questions about its long-term viability, profitability, and leadership. The company will not go public until 2021. Newman received a $445m pay package upon his exit.

Founded in 2010, the company’s business involves taking long-term leases on office buildings and selling short-term subscriptions to offices geared towards co-working. The company was once valued at $47 billion, largely on a $12.8 billion investment from Japanese multinational SoftBank. However, following the publication of its S-1 prospectus, analysts valued the company at $10bn.

When remote work began to dominate co-working, WeWork closed dozens of its co-working spaces in response to lockdowns caused by the pandemic.

However, its commercial real estate portfolio remains vast, with approximately 777 locations in 39 countries as of June. According to the company, there were 906,000 desks. (Guardian US leases space from WeWork.)

WeWork sought to adapt to a post-Covid world, positioning itself as a specialist provider of flexible office space as businesses and their employees consider how and where to work. Is. However, it remained deep in the red and lost $696 million in the first half of this year.

Newman, 44, has already started a new venture. Flow, which raised $350 million from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz last year, focuses on residential real estate.

