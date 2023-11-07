WeWork files for bankruptcy after failing to recover from Covid-19 losses

WeWork has filed for bankruptcy in the US after years of struggle and failure to recover from losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York-based co-working company reported liabilities of $10bn to $50bn in a Chapter 11 petition filed in New Jersey.

The filing gives the once high-flying startup protection from creditors while it creates a way to restructure its debts for a fresh start.

The company was struggling with heavy debt and huge losses during the pandemic, due to which its shares fell by about 96 percent this year. WeWork shares, which were worth more than $400 two years ago, could be had for less than $1 on Monday.

Trading in the company’s shares was halted on Monday.

WeWork Chief Executive David Tolley said, “I am extremely grateful for the support of our financial stakeholders as we work together to strengthen our capital structure and accelerate this process through the Restructuring Support Agreement.”

“Now is the time for us to drive the future forward by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet.

“We are committed to investing in our products, services and world-class team of employees to support our communities,” he said.

Japan’s SoftBank stepped in to keep WeWork afloat and acquired majority control of the company, but it soon ran into trouble again.

In August WeWork said there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to keep the company afloat. At the time it attributed the tough US commercial property market and weaker-than-expected performance.

In September, when WeWork announced plans to renegotiate nearly all of its leases, Mr. Tolley said the company’s lease liabilities accounted for more than two-thirds of this year’s second-quarter operating expenses – The remainder were “significantly higher” and “dramatically out of step with current market conditions”.

Last month, WeWork skipped hefty interest payments, triggering a 30-day grace period before the event of default, and last week, the company unveiled a forbearance agreement with bondholders that allowed negotiations before triggering a default. Extended by one week.

The group has suffered a massive reversal of fortunes since being valued at $47 billion in 2019 and revealing plans to list on the stock exchange the same year.

It went public in 2021, two years after the company’s planned IPO fell through over concerns about governance and growth prospects. The 2019 failure tarnished the company’s reputation, leading founder Adam Neumann to resign as chief executive.

Despite efforts to turn the company around since Mr. Newman’s departure – including significant reductions in operating costs and increased revenues – WeWork has struggled in the commercial real estate market, which faces rising borrowing costs as well as mobility issues. Has been shaken due to changes in. Millions of office workers are now checking into their offices remotely.

The company reportedly has more than 700 locations worldwide, including approximately 50 sites in the UK and Ireland.

It was founded by Mr Newman and Miguel McKelvey in 2010 with the aim of revolutionizing workplaces and saw tremendous growth in its early years.

Since Mr. Newman’s ouster, the company has seen several leadership changes. Sandeep Mathrani, who joined WeWork in 2020, stepped down in May, with David Tolley taking over the role of chief executive.

Additional reporting by agencies

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com