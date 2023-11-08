WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann calls the company's bankruptcy 'disappointing'

Joe Sitt, CEO of Thor Equities, discusses what the sharp decline in commercial real estate could mean for Varney & Company’s banks.

Hours before WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, Adam Neumann, the company’s co-founder and former chief executive, expressed “disappointment” at the expected move.

“As the co-founder of WeWork who spent a decade building the business with an amazing team of mission-driven people, the company’s anticipated bankruptcy filing is disappointing,” Newman said in a statement.

Israeli-American businessman Adam Neumann speaks during the Israeli American Council (IAC) 8th annual national summit in Austin, Texas on January 19, 2023. (Shahar Azran/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Newman’s statement continued, “It has been challenging for me to watch from the sidelines since 2019 as WeWork failed to take advantage of a product that is more relevant today than ever before.” “I believe that, with the right strategy and team, a restructuring will enable WeWork to emerge successfully.”

Neumann had been WeWork’s CEO since its founding in 2010 and oversaw the office-sharing company’s rise to an estimated valuation of $47 billion in 2019, when it first tried to go public. But that effort was canceled after investors objected to the company’s high levels of debt and huge losses.

Later that year, Newman was ousted after investors became frustrated with his excessive spending and controversial behavior, but he was given a giant golden parachute for leaving.

The WeWork logo is seen on an office building in Tel Aviv, Israel on December 29, 2022. The office-sharing company filed for bankruptcy on Monday. (Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

WeWork’s major backer, Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, took control of the company with a bailout and offered to pay Neumann approximately $1.7 billion, leaving him with significant stock control.

WeWork’s new president, Marcelo Claure, following Neumann’s departure, defended the decision , saying, “We have a level of gratitude towards Adam because he’s the one who built this business,” and stressed that the company now faces “zero risk” of bankruptcy. Claure leaves SoftBank in 2022.

SoftBank later demanded Neumann back its offer, who subsequently filed a lawsuit, resulting in a renegotiation of the deal, which was ultimately settled to make way for WeWork’s public debut.

ultimately firm became a publicly traded company through a special purpose acquisition company deal in 2021, but was never able to turn a profit.

Still, WeWork’s current CEO, David Tolley, expressed optimism Monday that the company’s bankruptcy will bring the change it needs.

“Now is the time to move forward to the future by aggressively addressing our legacy leases and dramatically improving our balance sheet,” Tolley said in a statement. “We have defined a new category of working, and these steps will enable us to remain the global leader in flexible working.”

