Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 23, 2023–(Business Wire)–The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) has attracted 155 companies from China, specializing in smart cities, water, smart logistics, solar panels, energy Specializes in storage. , and off-grid solar systems, among others.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organizing WETEX and DSS 2023 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15 to 17 November 2023. World Trade Center.

“Trowin is one of the few companies in China that has fully mastered the core technologies of fuel cell, and has multiple technological routes and multi-scenario product and application experience. We at WETEX will bring our most advanced and Bringing the latest hydrogen fuel cell technology and products. This year, including a fuel cell stack, a fuel cell power plant and a fuel cell backup power supply. They can be used in areas such as commercial vehicles, ships, communication base stations, data centers, power stations and energy storage. can be implemented in, “said Dr. Li Xiao, CEO of Truwin.

Hangzhou Luminescence Marine Technology demonstrated a portable water quality analyzer, an online water quality analyzer that provides data for remote monitoring, and a wireless water quality analyzer for real-time monitoring of dissolved oxygen, water temperature, and other indicators demonstrated the analyst.

Another exhibitor, Joy Technology highlighted its latest solutions related to smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT) technology and integrated energy management solutions of its SaaS cloud platform + IoT gateway to increase the efficiency of smart water, electricity and gas meters .

Beichen Solar Industry Co., Ltd. focused its products on solar panels and their accessories and solar pump systems. Shenzhen Geqing Technology displayed solutions in the field of industrial waste treatment, including landfill leachate treatment, medical waste treatment, sewage sludge treatment and more to prevent air and groundwater pollution. Another Chinese organization, Chengdu Bluejoy Technology, presented energy storage products for industrial services and lithium iron phosphate battery bank devices.

