December 19, 2023
Westpac customers 'disappointed' after being hit with another cut.


Thousands of Westpac customers have reported being affected by the network outage, leaving some Australians unable to pay for their groceries.

According to Down Detector, more than 2,000 customers reported an outage of Westpac’s services as of 11:30 am on Tuesday. It is the second time in two weeks that Westpac has suffered an outage.

Some customers said they were unable to log into their online banking, while others said the outage meant their bank account balances were displaying as zero.

Westpac Branch

The network outage is the second one reported by Westpac in as many weeks. (Source: AAP)

“We are aware that customers are experiencing intermittent problems accessing online, mobile and telephone banking. Westpac told customers on Facebook: “Our teams are working to fix the problem.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to share updates here.”

Earlier this month, customers suffered an eight-hour outage overnight following a “technology update”.

Customers also reported their accounts disappearing or their balances showing as zero during the first outage.

Connected

Customers left in limbo

Customers have expressed their disappointment at the outage, which took place just days before the Christmas holidays.

“It is very disappointing and worse situation [sic] time of year, is very inconvenient for so many customers who rely heavily on [sic] Everyday banking,” one customer wrote.

“Yes, I’m stuck in Woolworths because I couldn’t transfer my money. Thankfully, I have another savings account I can use, but I won’t be getting my monthly interest anymore. Annoying,” said another.

“Meanwhile, I can’t pay for my food. Thank you so much,” wrote another.

“Frustrating! Especially when trying to make final payments to people before Christmas, pay the invoices and get paid yourself!” wrote another.

