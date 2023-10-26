Weston loves its only grocery and gas stop — enough to keep it from flood buying? – VTDigger

Last July the West River rose around the Weston Marketplace on Route 100, closing the town’s only grocery and gas stop for the past four months. Photo by Kevin O’Connor/VTDigger

WESTON – Ask visitors what attracts them to this picturesque but strange town of 623 people and most point to the Vermont Country Store, a nationally known emporium of nostalgia, lotions and potions.

Ask residents the same question and they’ll cite a less overpriced but more essential staple: the Weston Marketplace grocery and gas stop just down the street.

“It’s a fundamental part of the soul of our town,” Select Board member Jim Linville said at a meeting this month.

And that could be a problem for its owner, who is working to reopen the business after summer flooding while also considering a potential Vermont Emergency Management payment for its destruction.

The storefront has been operating for nearly 75 years at the location where Main Street turns into Route 100, right across from Walker Farms which hosts the Weston Theater Company’s $6.3 million second stage.

Artist Matthew Perry immortalized the Benson Garage in a 1985 painting that is part of the current “For the Love of Vermont: The Lyman Orton Collection” exhibit at the Bennington Museum.

“I loved the signs,” said Orton, owner of the nearby Vermont Country Store. “You can buy ‘gunpowder,’ ‘bugs’ and ‘fine wine.’ Not just wine, but ‘fine wine’ as well.”

Artist Matthew Perry painted Weston’s former Benson Garage in this 1985 painting, part of Vermont Country Store owner Lyman Orton’s “For the Love of Vermont” collection. Photo Courtesy The Lyman Orton Collection

Current operator Mehul Dholakia – whose family also runs the Masala Corner Indian restaurant in nearby Rutland – purchased the property in the fall of 2019, and added curries and kebabs to his convenience-store fare.

“Indian food is the No. 2 seller after gas,” Dholakia said in an interview.

The marketplace escaped a decline in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then during record rainfall last July the nearby West River swelled and flooded the area.

Dholakia said, “The water was so deep that big freezers were lifted and started floating here and there.” “It took everything with it and created a huge mess.”

Nearly four months later, Dholakia is aiming to reopen gas pumps within the next several weeks and grocery stores soon after. Also, he’s exploring the flood buyout program run by Vermont Emergency Management.

“I want to keep all my options open,” he said. “Insurance is going to keep increasing, and at some point you may not have it. They’re not going to keep paying you to rebuild.”

The flooded Weston Marketplace on Route 100 is working to reopen its gas pumps over the next several weeks and its grocery aisles sometime later. Photo by Kevin O’Connor/VTDigger

Weston’s five-person selectboard, which must sign off on the buyout application, expressed sympathy at a recent meeting. But members also expressed concern that properties approved for the program should be razed and the property reclaimed as floodplain.

“If we support the buyout, that piece of land gets cleared and that’s it – it’s never developed again,” Linville said.

Finding another property to put replacement fuel tanks and make room for parking will be a challenge in a city that focuses on greenspace created nearly a century and a half ago as part of a special act of the state legislature.

“I just want to make sure that, if we’re going to support this thing, we’re keeping our eyes open,” Linville said of a buyout.

As a result, the selection board has voted to review its section of paperwork, but reserved the right to make a final decision at a later date.

“The risk of starting this application process is quite low,” Linville said, “because we can get away with it.”

Dholakia has more questions than answers.

“I understand their problem, but do they understand mine?” He said. “Will it rain tomorrow and then flood? What support is there? Construction of the Great Wall of China? Really, what do you do? This is the dilemma.”

