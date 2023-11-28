Nov. 27—Westmoreland commissioners have four weeks to make final changes to the 2024 budget, which is not expected to increase taxes but could eliminate the county’s money surplus.

Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a preliminary spending plan of $464 million, which calls for spending about $11 million more than revenues.

“The prices of everything are going up and we’re understaffed, and that’s affected pensions, wage increases and insurance increases,” said Commissioner Sean Cortes.

The share of human services in the proposed expenditure is more than 32%. Public safety costs account for over 14% of the budget, with another 9% allocated for administrative functions and 8% for the operation of county courts.

According to county Finance Director Meghan McCandless, the budget includes $168 million for general operating and discretionary uses and represents a 13% increase compared to 2023 spending levels.

Commissioners will offset the cost using $25 million of COVID-relief money from the county’s $105.4 million American Rescue Plan allocation and an additional $10 million in surplus funds. McCandless said the county is estimated to have only $20 million of COVID relief funds available to spend for other purposes next year.

If approved, the budget would deplete the county’s reserves, leaving just over $2.4 million in the bank to cover unexpected expenses next year.

Commissioner Ted Copas said, “The chickens have come home to roost. I’ve been saying since mid-August that the county is broken and we have a lot of work to do over the next few weeks to make it better.”

Coppas suggested all options be considered, including a possible property tax increase, to improve the county’s financial picture.

Revenue is generated primarily through state and federal grants and property taxes. Property taxes generate approximately $86 million, which is approximately 54% of general operating expenses.

The property tax was last increased in 2019.

Copas did not explicitly call for a tax increase.

Copps said, “Nobody likes proposing a potential tax increase, but to dismiss it is to live in a fantasy. While that’s not my goal, you can actually pass it all without any real solutions to the serious structural deficit.” Cannot be dismissed as such.” ,

Cortes said he does not expect a tax increase will be needed and will explore other options to find additional revenue and cut spending.

“We’ll see if we have anything we can sell. That needs to be looked at before we make a decision (about a tax increase),” Cortes said.

Commissioner Doug Chew said he opposes the tax increase.

“We must do everything in our power to reduce the deficit before we even start considering tax increases,” Chew said. We’ll have to take a fine-tooth comb through every possible waste item within our budget over the next several days.”

Commissioners are scheduled to approve the final 2024 budget on Dec. 21.

