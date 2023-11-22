WestJet lost a passenger's bag on a domestic flight in Canada. The passenger's AirTag showed he was in Jamaica.

A WestJet passenger traveling in Canada used an AirTag to track her lost bag.

Lorraine Pedersen said her bag was broken into and several items were stolen.

A WestJet passenger said her suitcase ended up in Jamaica after the airline mishandled it during a domestic flight in Canada. Local broadcaster CityNews first reported that it was an Apple AirTag that helped locate the bag.

Lorraine Pedersen told Business Insider that she traveled on a WestJet flight from Toronto to Winnipeg on October 23. But when she reached Winnipeg, Less than 100 miles north of the Minnesota-North Dakota state border, her suitcase was nowhere to be found.

“I was on a business trip and all my clothes were gone,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen told BI that he placed an AirTag on his bag and that told him it was in Kingston, Jamaica. Pedersen said that when she asked WestJet where her bag was, they told her it was not in Jamaica because there were no flights from Toronto to Kingston that day. BI saw a screenshot of the AirTag detecting the bag.

“They kept saying it wasn’t their fault, they didn’t get there because they didn’t fly,” Pedersen told BI.

“I just wanted my suitcase back because my AirTag told me where it was, and then WestJet didn’t believe me,” Pedersen said. Pedersen later called Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and discovered that her bag had been moved on the Swoop flight. Swoop is a subsidiary of WestJet.

Pederson said her bag was stuck in Jamaica for two weeks because WestJet declined her request to fly it to Toronto, where she lives.

Pedersen continued, “They told me to buy enough clothes for every day, but they wouldn’t cover the cost of all the clothes I needed.” WestJet did not respond to BI’s request for comment.

When Pedersen’s suitcase arrived in Toronto, she said it appeared to have been broken into and she noticed that many of her belongings were missing. Pederson told CityNews that what was stolen and the clothes she purchased totaled about 4,000 Canadian dollars, or about $3,000. Business Insider was unable to independently verify the value of Pedersen’s items or purchases.

“I was very saddened to learn that my bag had been vandalized and items stolen while I was in Jamaica,” Pedersen told BI.

WestJet confirmed to CityNews that the airline had mishandled Pedersen’s suitcase.

“Unfortunately, the bag was loaded in error and such situations are extremely rare,” WestJet told CityNews in a statement. He said it compensated Pedersen with “maximum liability”. The report did not say how much compensation Pedersen was paid.

The Canadian Transportation Agency says passengers can claim up to 2,350 Canadian dollars or $1,712 from airlines to replace lost or damaged items.

Pedersen told CityNews that WestJet had asked him to file a home insurance claim to receive compensation for his missing luggage. Pedersen told BI she doesn’t plan to file a claim because it could increase her insurance.

“My biggest complaint against WestJet is that they didn’t take responsibility,” Pedersen told BI.

More travelers are placing AirTags on their suitcases after several incidents of bags being mishandled by airlines. In August, a traveler flew across the US and used an AirTag to locate his lost bag. In September, a man traveling from Oklahoma to Ireland found his lost golfing gear with an AirTag attached.

