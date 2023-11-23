WestJet CEO says Canadians can expect ‘plenty of bargain options’ for winter travel

WestJet Chief Executive Officer Alexis von Hoensbroch says Canadian travelers can expect more deals on airfares this winter and next summer as demand for travel eases and productivity improves in the airline industry. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh) (The Canadian Press)

“There are markets where strong pent-up demand has been seen, which has led to price gouging, as there was an imbalance between supply and demand, which was most prominent on (transatlantic routes) in the summer,” von Hoensbruch said in an interview. ” Yahoo Finance Canada.

While travel demand remains resilient, he says it is now in line with capacity, which has helped drive prices down. At the same time, von Hoensbroch says productivity levels are improving as airlines overcome the pilot shortage, helping to reduce operating costs.

“I think there will be a lot of bargaining options this winter and next summer as well,” he said.

Strong pent-up demand following the pandemic and capacity that remains below 2019 levels resulted in increased airfares, especially when it comes to international travel. According to FlightHub data, the average price of an international flight reached more than $1,516.71 in July, a 35 percent increase from last year.

But that pent-up demand seems to be decreasing. Statistics Canada reported this week that airfares fell 19.4 per cent in October compared with the same month last year, as airlines stretched capacity and travelers were reconsidering trips due to higher costs.

Still, von Hoensbroch says demand remains resilient. WestJet, which is a private company owned by Onex Corp and does not publicly disclose its financial results, has reported a profit in the first three quarters this year, he says. The airline is on track to surpass pre-pandemic capacity levels next year.

Western Canada, strategic shift to focus on leisure travel

WestJet is in the midst of a strategic shift that has seen it focus on service in Western Canada – “returning WestJet to its roots” – as well as expanding its leisure and sun destination offering with the help of the acquisition of Sunwing. doing.

“This doesn’t mean it’s a 180, or that WestJet is going back to the very beginning,” von Hoensbroch said of the change in strategy. The airline was first launched as a low-cost carrier in 1996 and did not fly east of Winnipeg until 2000.

“It’s about focusing on the things that have made WestJet strong in the past, and also about stopping the things that really weren’t as successful.”

One of those things includes some regional travel within Eastern Canada. For example, in October the airline suspended service between Toronto and Montreal during the winter.

“We decided we wanted to be active in markets where we can really win and lead,” von Hoensbroch said. Those markets are primarily in Western Canada, where the airline already holds a dominant position, and in leisure travel, a segment of the market where demand has fully recovered.

And while WestJet plans to grow its leisure travel footprint, von Hoensbroch says the company is taking a “rather cautious” approach when it comes to intercontinental flying with its expanding fleet. Before the pandemic, the airline had set its sights on significant international expansion, but scrapped that plan after the pandemic, canceling its remaining orders for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and eliminating its hubs in Toronto and Vancouver. . The airline now flies seven of its Dreamliners from Calgary, using them to fly to Europe and Asia in the summer and south in the winter.

The leisure travel segment, primarily for sun destinations, is where von Hoensbruch sees opportunity.

“This is another area where we think we can not only be a strong number one but also grow and expand our reach,” he said.

