Western River Expedition owners take over Viking Yurt in Park City - TownLift, Park City News

Park City, Utah – Under new ownership of the Merrill family, the Viking Yurt Experience returns this winter, offering a culinary journey steeped in Nordic tradition. Brian and Dena Merrill and their son Dylan will oversee nightly sleigh rides and six-course gourmet dining experiences in an elevated yurt located mid-mountain on Park City Mountain starting this December.

Brian and Dana Merrill’s journey is a story of romance, adventure and entrepreneurship. It started on the waters of the Colorado and Green Rivers when he worked as a whitewater rafting guide for Western River Expeditions. His passion for guiding adventurous souls along rivers continued until Brian’s legal studies took him to the University of Maryland School of Law. While Bryan was practicing law in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the desire to accomplish something more eventually brought him back to Utah and the Western River Expeditions.

In May 2023, the Merrill family took over the Viking Yurt from its original owners, Joey and Geir Wick. With seasonal employees at Merrill’s Western Rivers Expedition Company now devoting their winters to working at Viking Yurt, a fruitful collaboration blossomed between the two families, resulting in a seamless transition. Committed to maintaining the core heritage of the Vikings, the Merrill family is dedicated to preserving the unique experience of the Viking yurt.

“We are thrilled to continue Viking Yurt’s time-honored traditions and spectacular innovation for guests seeking a truly unique dining experience,” Viking Yurt general manager Dylan Merrill said in a press release. “As guests for many years, our family has made new friends and unforgettable memories, and we look forward to creating the same memorable experiences for guests for many years to come.”

Located at the top of the Crescent Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, the Viking Yurt offers a unique destination dining experience in Park City. The Signature Mountain Sleigh Ride dinner begins with guests departing the Legacy Lodge for an enchanting 25-minute ride to the Viking Yurt on a 32-person, snow cat-pulled sleigh that takes in the night sky, snow-covered trees, the city Offers breathtaking views. Lights, and huge mountains. Upon arriving at the yurt, guests are warmly welcomed with a crackling fire, moody music, rustic ambiance and a mug of hot glögg, a spicy beverage, followed by a selection from a signature menu.

The Viking Yurt will operate from mid-December to mid-March, with seating for up to 40 guests each night until 7 p.m. Regular pricing is $279.61 per person. The holiday price (December 18 – January 1) is $364.14 per person. Prices include taxes and gratuity.

Dinner reservations are open and can be made at thevikingyurt.com.

