Western hedge funds, which saw billions of dollars worth of losses on Evergrande bonds, were stunned when the government offered a 99% discount instead, sources say.

From a distance, China Evergrande Group had all the tools of a troubled debt business: $19 billion in defaulted offshore bonds; $242 billion in assets; And a government that appeared committed to propping up the country’s faltering property market. So American and European hedge funds went into debt, imagining bigger payouts to boost their returns.

What he got during the next two years was a harsh lesson about the dangers of trying to bargain with the Communist Party. The talks have now collapsed – a Hong Kong court has ordered the liquidation of Evergrande, and the bonds are almost worthless, trading at just 1 cent on the dollar in secondary markets.

After the January 29 closure order, which was the largest in China’s history, key players on both sides of the negotiations painted a Kafkaesque picture of endless micro-management by anonymous government operatives, communicated to investors through mind-numbing means. it was done. A maze of channels, and then months-long delays in negotiations. The last of those breaks – to the shock of creditors – came after the court’s December ruling giving both sides one final chance to strike a deal.

Bloomberg spoke to more than a dozen people with direct knowledge of the conversations for this story. They all requested anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly about private conversations.

While global money managers have long known that the Chinese government exerts influence over corporate affairs in ways that are unusual in the developed world, Evergrande was the first lesson for many of them about just how far authorities will meddle for political interests. And economic expediency.

He says the 1 cent-on-the-dollar price on the bonds sends a warning to investors, as other Chinese companies, including Country Garden Holdings Co., are following Evergrande amid an economic slowdown that authorities have tried to fix. Have struggled. And the country’s disregard for foreign creditors almost certainly means more of them will be sold off.

“Investors probably don’t fully understand the risks of state intervention,” said David Knutson, president of The Credit Roundtable, an organization of investors that works to respond to corporate actions unfavorable to bondholders. “The sharing of losses between domestic creditors and foreign creditors will be political.”

Of course, it is more than just Beijing’s involvement that has caused Evergrande’s relationship to deteriorate.

A deepening recession in the country’s property market, a $7 trillion stock slide and a slow policy response are all weighing on broader sentiment. The fact that most of the company’s assets have either already been seized or are located not in Hong Kong but in mainland China – potentially out of reach of bondholders including Davidson Kempner Capital Management, King Street Capital Management and Contrarian Capital Management, Has also contributed to rock-. Lower recovery expectations.

Representatives for Davidson Kempner and King Street declined to comment, while Contrarian Capital did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Of the complaints raised by people familiar with the talks, almost all pointed to a lack of clarity over who was making the decisions for Evergrande.

Shortly after the company’s 2021 default, a risk-management committee dominated by officials from Evergrande’s home province of Guangdong was formed to guide the overhaul — partly drawn from company executives and state-affiliated debt managers. Was made. Provincial officials also said that year they would send a working group to strengthen Evergrande’s internal control and management.

During negotiations, Evergrande representatives occasionally referred to “Guangzhou” (the capital of Guangdong province) as responsible for scrutinizing almost all major decisions, yet it was not clear to creditors which entities or entities they were scrutinizing. Were pointing to a combination of persons.

Investors and advisors lamented that they were not fully aware of whose interests were being prioritized in negotiations, nor what level of government they were dealing with.

The secretive but ubiquitous group never interacted directly with those involved in the offshore loan negotiations, people familiar said. Their ideas were communicated to the company’s financial advisers, China International Capital Corp. and Bank of China International Holdings, who would send information to bondholders through a complex web of communications that included lawyers and advisers in both Hong Kong and the mainland. people said.

The group could and did veto lender proposals with minimal explanation, the people said.

In one example, it balked at an early proposal that would have given offshore creditors access to future income streams generated from Evergrande’s onshore projects. That cash had to be conserved to ensure delivery of the company’s other projects, the people said. He said investors were not informed about that argument, they were only told that the terms were not acceptable.

Representatives of Evergrande, CICC, BOCI and the Guangdong government did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Still, early last year, Evergrande and its creditors were close to an agreement to eliminate the company’s offshore debt load. Its $4.7 billion worth of bonds due 2025 go up to 11 cents.

But a series of setbacks, including weaker-than-expected asset sales, pushback from regulators and the detention of Evergrande’s billionaire chairman Hui Ka Yan, ultimately scuttled a deal, leading to further frustrations and negotiations. There was significant disruption, the people said.

In early December, when a Hong Kong court gave Evergrande one last chance to make a deal, company representatives remained largely silent. Eventually more than a month passed and they finally contacted the Offshore Lender Group again via email.

When he did so, his proposal stunned bondholders. Not only did it do nothing to strengthen their offer, but it crossed several red lines that the lender group thought had been clearly laid out, people with knowledge of the situation said.

A main sticking point was claims from a group of creditors identified as Class C, which includes some state-run banks, according to the people.

While Evergrande eventually agreed to give up controlling stakes in the equity of the two offshore listed units to creditors – an agreement it had previously refused to make, the plan would have secured foreign bondholder claims and debt held by banks. Will be kept at the same level, which will reduce the pie for. International investors, several people familiar said. Offshore bondholders found the scheme particularly objectionable because Class C creditors also have access to onshore assets, to which they have little recourse.

A counter-offer was immediately made, and the company sent another offer on January 29, just hours before the latest scheduled closing hearing.

Still, progress was little. During the hearing, the lender group was willing to give the company more time to work out a deal, but neither sought another adjournment nor requested a winding-up order, the people said.

Ultimately, the judge overseeing the case, frustrated by the lack of progress on the deal, ordered the liquidation of the company.

‘severe blow’

An Evergrande advisor said that although he was relieved that the talks were over, the way the talks ended made him feel as if he had wasted two years of his life. It’s a sentiment shared by many.

Court-ordered liquidators of Alvarez & Marsal’s company are now beginning the process of seizing and carving out the developer’s 1.74 trillion yuan ($242 billion) of assets, more than 90% of which are located in mainland China. Yet given that Hong Kong bankruptcy proceedings have limited recognition in China, creditors face an uphill battle to recoup losses.

“Authorities are unlikely to allow offshore claimants to secure valuable onshore assets while effectively bankrupting developers to meet politically stressful onshore obligations,” said Brock Silvers, managing director of private equity firm Kaiyuan Capital. Let’s struggle.” “This is a serious blow to China’s still-developing credit markets and could worsen deteriorating market sentiment as foreign capital increasingly seeks less risky avenues.”

Source: fortune.com