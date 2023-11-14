Western entrepreneurs showcase their products and services – Western News

This fall, Western entrepreneurs showcased products and services created through courses and programs offered at the Ivey Business School and Western University.

Many of them used courses like New Venture Creation or New Venture Projects to pursue their ideas, but also the extracurricular opportunities open to students and alumni across campus, such as business plan competitions, accelerator programs, and investors like Western Angels. Programs were also supported. ‘Demo days, all act as milestones in your journey as an entrepreneur.

“We have always had excellent academic programs and curricula for students – curricula that we have developed over the last twenty years. But over the past four years, we have been very intentional in creating pathways to help our students and alumni continue their entrepreneurial journeys outside the classroom,” said Eric Morse, Morrissett Chair in Entrepreneurship.

Larry Plummer, director of the Ivey New Venture Project, was thrilled to see how his students and their ideas have evolved from his time in the classroom. The New Venture Project is a cornerstone for Ivy HBA and MBA students seeking entrepreneurship education. The course involves a 9-step process that guides students from ideation to starting a new company, including completing a business plan and presenting it to investors.

Plummer said, “Having so many alumni debut on Dragons’ Den for three consecutive weeks – not to mention CityTV’s breakfast television – shows what is always possible when the academic program of an Ivy is combined with the Morrisett Institute in general and is particularly supported by the Western Accelerator.”

These success stories include a group of Marlowes, HBA ’20, who are attempting to disrupt the feminine hygiene industry with their lubricated tampons. After completing his HBA, Marlow joined the Accelerator Program and went on to pitch at the Western Angels Demo Day. Co-founders Simone Godbout, Nadia Ladak, Kiara Botha and Harit Sohal were featured on season 18 of CBC’s Dragons’ Den and CityTV’s Breakfast Television.

Cider was another company featured at Western’s key investor event.

Founded by William Christodoulou, BEng ’17, MSc ’19, and Sukhman Dulay, MSc ’19, the SaaS (software as a service) company is providing users both agency and compensation for the use of their data by companies . Christodoulou and Dulay also wowed the Dragons following their appearance for the Western Angels last time out.

Rohan Kumar, HBA ’18, was also able to translate his class project of caffeinated chewing gum into a funded venture, Zenergy. Caffeine is often a student’s best friend during their years at university, especially for Ivey HBAs involved in group projects and 48-hour reports. While generating ideas through the New Venture Project, Kumar has also addressed investors from the western community through the bi-annual Western Angels Demo Day.

Jenergy was also a part of Season 18 of Dragons’ Den.

In 2017, Josh Barr and Amar Gupta met in the Ivey MBA program and soon discovered a problem they were passionate about.

After back-to-back workouts at the Western Student Recreation Center, Barr and Gupta found themselves with a cup of protein in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other, with a gym bag and work bag slung over their shoulders. “We hated protein drinks, and by the time we were ready to drink it, the coffee would be cold,” Barr said.

Their solution was Brust, a cold brew that brings together caffeine and protein to create the perfect healthy energy drink. It’s multifunctional, dual nature comes across as a functional coffee, and is the first Canadian brand to bring protein into the mix. The idea was run through the MBA version of the New Venture Project and graduated to Western Accelerator.

In April 2021, Brust pitched to investors at the Western Angels Demo Day, and continued to progress, signing major endorsements, completing a crowdfunding campaign, and being featured on breakfast television.

Source: news.westernu.ca