Western Digital to divest flash memory unit, refinance debt

Oct 30 (Reuters) – Western Digital (WDCO.CO) said on Monday it would close its flash memory business, which is struggling with supply shortages, after talks to merge the unit with Japan’s Kioxia stalled. And has also announced to raise new capital. To refinance some of your debt.

The split would break up the data storage products maker’s traditional hard-disk drive business and create two publicly traded companies, in keeping with demands from activist investor Elliott who backed the move on Monday.

Western Digital’s shares rose 7.3% to close at $41.80 on the news, but fell nearly 6% in extended trading after it announced plans to raise capital through the sale of $1.3 billion worth of convertible bonds through 2028. The company said it will use the proceeds to refinance a portion of its debt due by 2024.

The split ends years of uncertainty over Western Digital’s flash memory unit, which was created through its $19 billion purchase of SanDisk in 2016 and caters to the smartphone and computer industries.

Demand for flash chips has declined following the pandemic, reducing supply in the market and increasing integration pressure on chipmakers.

As of 2021, Western Digital and its manufacturing partner Kioxia have been in talks for a merger that would create a company that would control a third of the global NAND flash market.

The latest attempt at a deal stalled last week after opposition from Kioxia investor SK Hynix, a major memory chip maker and rival of both companies, sources told Reuters.

“Given the existing constraints, it has become clear … that providing a stand-alone separation is the next step in Western Digital’s evolution,” CEO David Goeckeler said Monday.

The company, which also reported quarterly results, did not provide further details about its talks with Kioxia during its post-earnings call.

But it said it is open to any option that offers “better value” for the planned separation, which is tax-free and targeted for the second half of 2024.

Summit Insights Group analyst Kinnagai Chan ruled out another outlook for the flash memory business. “We do not expect any other company to bid,” he said.

Western Digital reported a second-quarter loss that was below Wall Street estimates. It posted better-than-expected results in the July-September period as the pace of decline in its flash business slowed.

Reporting by Samridh Arunasalam and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shaunak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Elluri

Source: www.reuters.com