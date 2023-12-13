December 15, 2023
Westat appoints Terry Moore as vice president of innovation and quality


Moore has an impressive business development and leadership track record and will drive Westat’s success at the forefront of innovation and customer-focused growth.

ROCKVILLE, MD, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WeStat, a leading provider of research, statistical and professional services, today announced that Terry Moore, MPH, will join the company as Vice President, effective January 1, 2024. Of innovation and quality. In this role, Moore will oversee and enhance processes to further align Westat with industry best practices across the full lifecycle of project and risk management, talent development and quality assurance to meet client needs.

Moore’s research expertise, leadership skills and commitment to collaboration will continue excellence at Westat.

During his 30-year career, Moore has led goal-focused teams on high-visibility projects related to program evaluation, implementation, and quality measurement and improvement. His research expertise, leadership skills, and commitment to collaboration and open communication will help drive continued innovation and excellence at Westat.

“Terry’s rich research experience and track record of project excellence, along with his interpersonal and coaching skills, make him an invaluable asset to our team,” says Scott Royal, Ph.D., president and CEO of Westat. “We look forward to the success that our innovation and quality efforts will bring under his leadership.”

Moore joins Westat from Westat Insight, where she served as a senior advisor and mentor, overseeing business development and strategy, and leading health services research projects with specific expertise in Medicare and Medicaid program research, policy, and operations. Directed.

About Westat (www.westat.com)

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation and communications. Our evidence-based findings help government and private sector clients accelerate progress in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects based on investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods and advanced technology is why clients find extraordinary value in our work .

Decision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westat-names-terry-moore-vice-President-of-innovation-and-quality-302012839.html

Source Westat

Source: www.bing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Biden supports ethanol industry on low-emission aviation fuel tax credit

Biden supports ethanol industry on low-emission aviation fuel tax credit

December 15, 2023
1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could Go Parabolic in 2024 The Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could Go Parabolic in 2024 The Motley Fool

December 15, 2023

You may have missed

Biden supports ethanol industry on low-emission aviation fuel tax credit

Biden supports ethanol industry on low-emission aviation fuel tax credit

December 15, 2023
1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could Go Parabolic in 2024 The Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Stock That Could Go Parabolic in 2024 The Motley Fool

December 15, 2023

How does inflation affect savings? Find out if your savings account is beating inflation

December 15, 2023
Oprah Winfrey is opening up about her use of medication in addition to lifestyle changes to lose weight. "Feels like relief."

Oprah reveals she uses weight-loss drug

December 15, 2023
Growing risk of recession in euro zone as ECB fails to cut rates

Growing risk of recession in euro zone as ECB fails to cut rates

December 15, 2023
A New Era of Empowerment for Axie Infinity NFTs

A New Era of Empowerment for Axie Infinity NFTs

December 15, 2023