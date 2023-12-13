Westat appoints Terry Moore as vice president of innovation and quality

Moore has an impressive business development and leadership track record and will drive Westat’s success at the forefront of innovation and customer-focused growth.

ROCKVILLE, MD, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WeStat, a leading provider of research, statistical and professional services, today announced that Terry Moore, MPH, will join the company as Vice President, effective January 1, 2024. Of innovation and quality. In this role, Moore will oversee and enhance processes to further align Westat with industry best practices across the full lifecycle of project and risk management, talent development and quality assurance to meet client needs.

During his 30-year career, Moore has led goal-focused teams on high-visibility projects related to program evaluation, implementation, and quality measurement and improvement. His research expertise, leadership skills, and commitment to collaboration and open communication will help drive continued innovation and excellence at Westat.

“Terry’s rich research experience and track record of project excellence, along with his interpersonal and coaching skills, make him an invaluable asset to our team,” says Scott Royal, Ph.D., president and CEO of Westat. “We look forward to the success that our innovation and quality efforts will bring under his leadership.”

Moore joins Westat from Westat Insight, where she served as a senior advisor and mentor, overseeing business development and strategy, and leading health services research projects with specific expertise in Medicare and Medicaid program research, policy, and operations. Directed.

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation and communications. Our evidence-based findings help government and private sector clients accelerate progress in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects based on investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods and advanced technology is why clients find extraordinary value in our work .

