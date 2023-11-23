November 23—Short-term vacation rental availability in West Maui was down 49.1% in October compared to the previous year, as Maui struggled to find long-term housing for survivors of the August 8 wildfires.

Maui’s total short-term rental availability is down 8.5% compared to October 2022 due to a lack of supply in Lahaina, Kaanapali, Napili and Kapalua – meaning total supply on the Valley Isle in 2022 will drop from 211,890 units to 193, It became 861. Last month.

But the biggest decline was seen in West Maui, which went from 91,759 units in 2022 to 46,743 units last month.

The lack of supply exacerbates a housing shortage in Maui that existed long before the wildfires and still continues as Governor Josh Green, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. and others continue to target short-term vacation rental owners. Appeal to open accommodation. Their housing for fire survivors needing long-term housing moved out of hotel rooms in West Maui.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism released its monthly vacation rental report Wednesday using data compiled by Lighthouse Intelligence Ltd. based on listings on Airbnb, Booking.com and HomeAway.

The DBEDT defines a vacation rental as a rental home, condominium unit, private room in a private home, or shared room or space in a private home.

Every major county except Maui saw an increase in nightly availability of short-term rentals in October, led by a 35.6% increase on Hawaii Island and a 33.5% increase on Kauai.

Compared to traditional hotel rooms, short-term vacation rentals are cheaper, typically accommodate more people and differ in other ways.

According to DBEDT, in October, Hawaii saw an average monthly occupancy rate of short-term rentals of 50.9%, while the average monthly occupancy rate of the island’s hotels was 74.5%.

But the average daily rate for vacation rentals was only $265 in October, compared to $347 for hotels.

DBEDT emphasized that holiday rentals are not necessarily available throughout the year or on every day of the month.

Earlier this month, Omnitrack Research reported that U.S. short-term rentals generally attract younger visitors who stay longer and spend more than hotel guests “when appropriately regulated and operated.” “

Illegal short-term vacation rentals have become a flash point in many Oahu communities, with neighbors frustrated by the large number of occupants parking on the street, creating trash and noise at night, and other issues.

Nationwide, tourists stay an average of four nights in short-term rentals, compared with 2.9 nights in hotels, according to Omnitrack’s TravelTrac America survey of 144,000 Americans for the 12-month period ending in June.

And 48% of short-term rental customers are younger travelers with Millennials, and 12% arriving with Gen Zers – comprising 60% of total guests, compared to 43% of young travelers staying in hotels.

Because short-term vacation rentals typically accommodate more people, they have an average of 3.7 guests, compared to only 2.8 hotel visitors.

With longer stays and larger numbers of visitors, short-term rental guests spend an average of $1,809 compared to $1,207 for hotel guests.

“Destinations will benefit from the growing number of short-term rental vacationers entering the market, with total travel spending at 1.5 times higher than hotel travelers,” Chris Kam, president and COO of Omnitrack, said in a statement. “However, destinations need to balance the economic benefits of short-term rentals with their potential impact on residents’ quality of life.”

Overall, Omnitrac reported that hotels continue to dominate across the country, with 54% of travelers staying in hotels in the 12-month period ending in June, while only 6% occupied short-term rentals.

“Although the original appeal of short-term vacation rentals was centered around low prices and value, the segment has evolved, with even major hotel chains offering travel,” Omnitrack founder and CEO Pat Louis said in a statement. “Evolving product offerings to meet the changing preferences of consumers.” statement.

“Understanding the short-term rental traveler is the key to attracting responsible visitors who make important economic and quality-of-life contributions to a community,” said Louis. “At the same time, changing accommodation models have the potential to alter the overall economic impact of tourism and jobs.”

