West End businesses petition again for VAT-free shopping in London

The government said that reinstating VAT-free shopping "could cost British taxpayers around £2 billion a year".

Businesses have reiterated their plea to the Government to bring back VAT-free shopping in London this Christmas.

The New West End Company (NWEC), which represents hundreds of retailers in the West End, said reinstating the scheme could boost the UK economy by £2.3 billion.

However, the government said that the scheme “could cost British taxpayers around £2 billion per year”, adding that “VAT-free shopping will not directly benefit Britons”.

It comes after London businesses made a similar request in September.

HM Treasury said one in 10 non-EU visitors had used the previous scheme, which it estimated would cost British taxpayers £0.5 billion for the 1.2 million non-EU visitors in 2019.

The Treasury said extending the scheme to the EU could potentially bring the total cost to around £1.4 billion a year.

But NWEC argued that UK businesses are now at a 20% price deficit compared to their European neighbours.

NWEC’s De Courcy said: “This is impacting not just West End retail but our entire tourism ecosystem, from hospitality and leisure to cultural attractions.”

‘No attraction’

He said a survey by NWEC found that nine out of 10 West End businesses were more affected by the loss of tax-free shopping than the cost-of-living crisis, resulting in almost half rethinking staffing requirements.

“The Government has a chance to create a new, best-in-class scheme that will keep the UK on the front foot, while also generating substantial revenue for the Treasury.

“It is vital that he seizes this opportunity without delay, providing a much-needed boost to the whole of Britain before long-term damage is done.”

Despite the lack of VAT-free shopping, Christmas spending in the West End this year is expected to rise to £1.64bn from £1.55bn last year, according to the trade body.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “VAT-free shopping does not directly benefit Britons – it just lets overseas tourists buying goods in the UK claim the VAT when they return home.

“This scheme could cost British taxpayers around £2 billion a year, which is money we will need to find elsewhere to help fund.

“Furthermore, less than one in 10 non-EU visitors used the previous scheme, showing that it is not a significant attraction for tourists.”

