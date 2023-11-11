Weskan Goldfields Inc. announced the closing of the second and final tranche of private placement

/Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. wire services/

SASKATOON, SK, November 10, 2023 /CNW/ – Weskan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV:WGF) (“wescan” Or “company“) is pleased to announce that it has kicked off the second and final installment of (“last installment“) of its private placement of flow-through common shares in the capital of the company (“flow-through share“) at a price of $0.06 per flow-through share and units of the Company (“units“) at a price of $0.05 per unit, which was first announced on September 1, 2023, and was later extended to September 29, 2023 (“)Proposal,

The final tranche involved the issuance of 400,000 units for gross proceeds of $20,000. With the closing of the first tranche, which was previously announced on September 29, 2023, the Company issued: (i) 600,000 flow-through shares; and (ii) 3,000,000 units for total gross proceeds of $186,000.

As previously announced, each Unit consists of one ordinary share in the capital of the Company (each, one “General share“) and one ordinary share purchase warrant of the Company (each, one “warrant“). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.06 for a period of twelve months from the date of its issue.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange rules. The offering was made on the TSX Venture Exchange (“exchange,

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund Canadian exploration expenditures on the Company’s gold properties (collectively, “).qualifying expenses“) and for general working capital purposes. Wescan will waive qualifying expenses to customers of flow-through shares.

about wescan

Wescan is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Wescan’s shares trade on the exchange under the trading symbol “WGF”.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

The information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will” Is. , “intend”, “could”, “could”, “should”, “believe”, “scheduled”, “will”, “will” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and expectations of the Company’s management as of the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s objectives and intentions with respect to the offering, including the offering of the securities and their price; Details relating to certain conditions to the closing of the Offer, including approval of the Exchange; and Statement of qualifying expenses regarding the intended use of the proceeds of the offering and relinquishment. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (known and unknown), including those described in the Company’s publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this news release and such forward-looking statements should not be interpreted or construed as guarantees of future results.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws in Canada. , The forward-looking statements contained herein are clearly qualified by this cautionary statement.

