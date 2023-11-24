We’re tracking the best Amazon Black Friday deals 2023 all day

Editor’s Note 9:00am EST: Black Friday 2023 is officially here! Our product experts have rounded up all the best Black Friday deals available on Amazon today, November 24, 2023. Bookmark this page for live updates on the best Amazon deals you can shop right now.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals are live and we’ll be scouring the web all day long to find them for you. From rare KitchenAid savings to must-have Revlon hair tools on sale, you can find everything on your holiday wishlist on sale at Amazon. We’ve highlighted the best deals that are available today on products our editors and readers love—and are hunting down even more great Amazon Prime deals throughout the day!

10 best live Amazon Black Friday deals

Black Friday Apple deals

Apple traditionally has some of their most popular items on sale during Black Friday. You can’t go wrong when it comes to their Airpod Pros or iPads (which we’ve tested and loved). Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the upcoming holiday season, or simply want to treat yourself with an amazing deal, these are some of the best savings on Apple products.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

Save a massive 20% on the Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) at Amazon





Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C

Save 24% on the newest Apple AirPods Pro with this Black Friday Amazon deal





Apple 15.3-Inch 2023 256GB M2 MacBook Air Laptop

Save 19% on the delightful Apple 15.3-Inch 2023 256GB M2 MacBook Air Laptop

Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Save 19% on the Apple AirTags 4-Pack with this Black Friday deal.





Apple Watch SE

Save 21% on the Apple Watch SE with this Black Friday deal

Apple Watch Series 8

Save 33% on the Apple Watch Series 8 with this Black Friday deal.

Black Friday TV deals

The big TV purchase has been part of the Black Friday playbook since, well, the beginning of Black Friday. In 2023, we’ve got deals coming in from all of your favorite brands like LG, Samsung, Hisense, and more. Replace your screen for the next game day or gift someone a brand new way to enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows while the Black Friday deals are here.

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Save 25% on the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with this Black Friday deal





Hisense 55U6K 55-Inch QLED Google Smart TV

Save a massive 40% on the Hisense 55U6K 55-Inch QLED Google Smart TV this Black Friday





LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV

Save 14% on the Reviewed-approved LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV





Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV

The Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B is one of the best TVs we have tested and it’s 27% off this Black Friday

More Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Black Friday is the best time to stockpile holiday gifts, especially if you have a tech-lover in the family. From a Reviewed-approved keyboard to a Spider-Man Playstation 5 bundle to the adaptable Lenovo Ideapad, there’s something on sale for everyone on your list.





Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Save 24% on the Reviewed-approved Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo at Amazon

JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker

Score 32% off one of the best portable bluetooth speakers we have tested with this Black Friday deal





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Save a massive 27% on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday gaming deals

8BitDo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch

Save 12% on the 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch with this Black Friday deal





SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse

Save 22% on the Reviewed-approved SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse with this Black Friday deal

SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical gaming keyboard

Upgrade your gaming set up and save 7% on the SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical gaming keyboard





Sony PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle

Score a rare discount on the Sony PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle this Black Friday





Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-527S Gaming Laptop

Save a massive 32% on the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-527S Gaming Laptop at Amazon

Black Friday laptop deals

Asus 14-Inch Chromebook C423

Save 35% on the Asus 14-Inch Chromebook C423 this Black Frida

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

Save 15% on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i with this Black Friday deal

Asus G614JI-AS94 ROG Strix G16 (2023) Gaming Laptop

Save 15% on the Reviewed-approved Asus G614JI-AS94 ROG Strix G16 (2023) Gaming Laptop at Amazon

Smart home deals





Kasa Matter Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring Two-Pack

Save 45% on the Kasa Matter Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring Two-Pack with this Black Friday deal





Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

Save 38% on the Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock with this Black Friday deal





TP-Link ColorPro Wi-Fi Outdoor Camera

Save 50% on the TP-Link ColorPro Wi-Fi Outdoor Camera with this Black Friday deal





Eufy Security SoloCam S40

Save 50% on the Eufy Security SoloCam S40 with this Black Friday deal

Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals





Susteas Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle

Save 34% on the Reviewed-approved Susteas Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle this Black Friday

Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer

Save 48% on the Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer with this Black Friday deal.

Countertop Appliances on sale

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Kick your breakfast game into high gear and save 11% on the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker





Keurig K-Mini

Save 51% on the compact and convenient Keurig K-Mini with this Black Friday deal





Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Save 50% on the Reviewed-approved Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer this Black Friday

Best Black Friday home deals

Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser

Save 41% on the Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser with this Black Friday deal.

Philips Wake-up Light

Save 18% on the excellent Philips Wake-up Light with this Black Friday deal

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

Save 52% on the AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit with this Black Friday deal.

Air purifiers on sale on Amazon





Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA

Save 36% on the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA with this Black Friday deal.





Blueair DustMagnet 5410i Air Purifier

The effective and quiet Blueair DustMagnet 5410i Air Purifier is 32% off at Amazon this Black Friday

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

Save 32% on the Puroair HEPA 14 Air Purifier with this Black Friday deal

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier

Banish VOCS and save 11% on the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier

Best Amazon Black Friday beauty deals





Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0

Save 53% on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0 with this Black Friday deal.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

Save 40% on the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush with this Black Friday deal.





Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Hair Waver

Save 38% on the Reviewed-approved Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Hair Waver





Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Save 14% on the incredibly popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer this Black Friday





Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron

Save 59% on the high-quality Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron at Amazon





Shark HyperAIR blow dryer

Save 14% on the Shark HyperAIR blow dryer with this Black Friday deal





Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager

Save 23% on the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager with this Black Friday deal.

Black Friday travel & luggage deals





Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank

Save 54% on the Reviewed-approved Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank this Black Friday

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Save 25% on the Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid with this Black Friday deal at Amazon





J-Pillow Travel Pillow

Save 10% on the J-Pillow Travel Pillow with this Black Friday deal

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Save 43% on the American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels this Black Friday

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage

Save 20% on the SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage with this Black Friday deal

Rockland 2-Piece Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Save a massive 67% on the Rockland 2-Piece Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage at Amazon this Black Friday

Wrangler Smart Luggage 3-Piece Set with Cup Holder and USB Port

Tech-savvy travelers can save 22% on the Wrangler Smart Luggage 3-Piece Set with Cup Holder and USB Port with this Black Friday deal

How long do Black Friday deals last on Amazon?

The Amazon Black Friday 2023 sale is live and set to wind down on Cyber Monday 2023 on Monday, November 27. The best deals tend to sell out quickly so we always suggest shopping sooner rather than later!

How to shop Amazon’s Black Friday sale

The best way to to shop Amazon’s holiday deals and get access to exclusive savings is by signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year (the equivalent of $11.58 a month), plus taxes. With this link, you can enjoy a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime to get familiar with the benefits before committing to a full year.

Amazon Prime Membership

Sign up for a Prime membership for exclusive access to the best Black Friday deals.

Start your 30-day free trial

