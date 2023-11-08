In October 2023, the UK Committee on Culture, Media and Sport (the “Committee”) published a report on the risks posed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain in the worlds of culture, professional sport and advertising. The report highlights the legal issues facing these sectors in the UK in the current digital landscape and recommends preventive action.

Blockchain and Crypto Assets; a reminder

Blockchain, a decentralized distributed ledger technology that allows transparent, immutable data recording, is the means by which cryptocurrencies can be transferred, stored, or traded electronically.

Cryptoassets can refer to NFTs, data entries stored on a digital ledger that uniquely identify a specific asset (such as an image), or other products, such as utility (or ‘fan’) tokens, which allow the owner to perform specified actions. Gives. A network (such as being able to vote on decisions of a sports fan club).

Opportunities through crypto assets

The opportunities presented by cryptocurrency within the arts, culture and sports are obvious and have already been widely exploited by those working in those industries. For example, artists are creating NFTs to diversify their portfolios and using smart contracts to secure revenue from secondary sales of digital works. Going a step further, Linda Dounia Rabies, a Senegalese artist, has started creating art NFTs by inputting her bodily functions into an AI model to generate works that reflect her style and ultimately for sale this way. Has created NFT. The underlying technology allows Rabies to retain ownership of the work and profit from secondary sales.

However, the volatility of cryptocurrencies like NFTs has been well-publicized in the news over the past few years. In 2022, NFT sales reportedly reached $12.5 billion, followed by a significant decline due to a number of factors (including macroeconomic and regulatory pressures) that have seen the bankruptcies of various cryptocurrency exchange platforms and lenders.

In this changing digital landscape, the Committee’s report formally identifies some risks to culture, professional sport and advertising and provides recommendations on how to counter them.

Risk to art and culture

One of those risks is copyright infringement, which the report cites as the most significant issue for those working in the digital arts and culture industries. Successful works, such as a piece of art associated with an NFT that becomes popular and desirable among the public, can be easily copied without the NFT owner’s permission, given that NFTs are not “minted” (i.e., The process of making) is a simple and easy work done by the public. In a matter of minutes, various infringing NFTs can be minted and hosted on online marketplaces. NFT owners are able to file takedown notices on those marketplaces to remove infringing content, but the time and resources required to deal with large-scale infringement aren’t always worth it as an individual creator. The ‘immutable’ nature of NFTs and often anonymous user base also presents technical barriers to removing infringing works from circulation and taking action against infringers.

The Committee report recommends: (1) The government engage with NFT marketplaces to ensure that copyright holders can more easily enforce their IP rights and incentivize marketplaces to deal with large-scale infringement ; and (2) the implementation of a code of conduct for UK online marketplaces, which generally aims to reduce the sale of infringing materials on platforms to better protect creators.

risk for sport

The report highlights the growing popularity of NFTs and fan tokens within professional sports as both a positive and negative for the industry, for both clubs and their fans. NFTs provide new sources of revenue to clubs, athletes, leagues, and others in the industry by targeting the people who are most willing to invest: their fans. Fan tokens can, among other things, provide more tangible value to supporters through direct access to club-related privileges and membership perks, which can be highly desirable for followers of particular sporting entities.

However, the committee warned that fan speculation about sports-based cryptocurrencies could pose financial risks to fans who are otherwise unfamiliar with their price volatility. For example, clubs marketing their NFTs and other crypto assets may lead fans to believe that they are equivalent to other forms of traditional club membership (such as holding season tickets), which is not necessarily the case. Clubs may then face repercussions due to the potential financial loss suffered by fans who are under the belief that they are supporting their club by investing in Club Fan Tokens, if the asset subsequently decreases in value. If so, they have to suffer financial loss.

The report recommends that the use of fan tokens should be explicitly excluded from any measurement of fan engagement in sports.

risk in advertising

The Committee recognizes the dangers of advertising NFTs to consumers, including legitimate products, due to their inherent technicality and volatility and the fact that they remain largely unregulated. Consumers are at risk of becoming victims of scams and/or fraudulent actions where NFTs are falsely advertised or endorsed online without regulation.

The report recommends that the government create a system based on the intended statutory regulation of online advertising that forces the entire advertising supply chain to reduce the risk of harm to consumers from the marketing of NFTs. This can be partially achieved through analysis of evidence collected on misleading and fraudulent NFT advertisements.

What will happen next?

The report expresses growing concerns from stakeholders across the culture and sports sectors that they need further protection from the inherent risks of NFTs and related digital innovation. The opportunities for stakeholders created by NFTs, such as new revenue streams and increased fan engagement, are under threat from trends such as NFT copyright infringement, market volatility, and misleading advertising. In particular, we will keep an eye on any future government engagement with NFT marketplaces to improve conditions for IP rights holders wishing to protect themselves from large-scale copying.

Source: www.lexology.com