We're sad to tell you that pizza-mad conspiracy theorists are at it again

Prominent conspiracy theorists – including General Michael Flynn – are promoting an unfounded theory that pedophiles are using Etsy to distribute child porn sold under the guise of wildly expensive digital downloads of pizza images.

This new conspiracy theory has emerged from the mess of QAnon and Pizzagate – both of which believe that the world is run by an unaccountable gang of satanic child sex traffickers, and both of which thrive on decoding alleged secret messages. The fascination with pizza among conspiracy followers stems from the belief that “cheese pizza” is predatory code for child pornography or that pizza, in general, may be a veiled reference to pedophilia.

Earlier this week, cyber spies in the Q-friendly corners of Twitter (formerly Twitter) began uncovering strange listings on Etsy, the e-commerce platform for arts and crafts. These sellers were allegedly selling digital downloads of images of pizza – some of them marketed with images of starving children – at exorbitant prices, running into thousands of dollars.

Amateur investigators pointed to strange Etsy shops, including YummyYumPizza, which was offering an encrypted “pizza file” for $4,000. Another seller offered a similar “pizza image” for $9,000. A spy posted a screenshot of a “cheese pizza picture” being offered for $3,000 Write, “Hey @etsy has CP for sale. Instant encrypted downloads.

These shops are no longer active on the site. An Etsy spokesperson reached out Rolling stone On Wednesday the claims of illegal image sales were described as “completely baseless”. The platform is removing such pizza listings, the spokesperson said, not because the company posed risks to children’s safety, but because they violate other platform policies — including inappropriately inflated prices. Is.

However, there is no easy escape from the fever swamp. Alarm over the pizza photos soon reached a Verified

Crokin published an extended Post Under the headline, “Is child trafficking happening on Etsy?” Pointing to screenshots of digital pizza sellers, Crokin wrote: “There are a lot of questionable listings… that make people wonder if there is child porn or children available for sale for sex on an e-commerce site.” (Crockin’s letter also indicated that she also had to file a complaint with Etsy, alleging that the platform had removed her “Child Lives Matter” merchandise from the site.)

Tonkin tagged Q-aligned General Michael Flynn in the post. The Trump-pardoned Flynn soon retweeted it to his 1.4 million followers, highlighting a quote from Crokin’s writing in his tweet: “Hey @Etsy – I want an explanation for these questionable posts, and I want one right now. Also want an explanation as to why I am not allowed to sell ‘Child Lives Matter’ products while you approve of products that promote Satan!”

With Flynn’s amplification, the baseless theory reached a broader right-wing orbit. On Tuesday, Alex Jones’s InfoWars published a post with the banner headline: “Etsy accused of facilitating child pornography ring through sale of expensive ‘pizza’ JPEG files, Gen. Mike Flynn sounds alarm over ‘suspicious post’ raised.”

Like any platform, Etsy is open to abuse by unscrupulous sellers, including those trying to make a quick buck or take advantage of the general public. Furthermore, the pricing of digital downloads remains a huge part of internet capitalism – as any owner of an NFT can attest.

What do the overpriced pizza pictures mean? Posters chewing over the Etsy case on the r/Conspiracy subreddit weren’t convinced that sellers actually expected to profit from disturbing images of children. Alternative explanations given by the crowd included Pizzagate trolling the community, duping pedos for cash by only distributing actual photos of pizza, money laundering, or some kind of trap for perverts. One Redditor joked: “Chris Henson’s new Netflix series is filming.”

Of course, this new pizza-based-child-abuse conspiracy theory comes days after the world’s richest man breathed life into the largely dormant Pizzagate conspiracy. With just a few tweets on his proprietary platform, Elon Musk generated a tidal wave of traffic about the conspiracy on X, and a similar increase in searches for the theory on Google.

Pizzagate – which made baseless allegations that high-level Democrats were trafficking children from the basement of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria called Comet Ping Pong – was long ago debunked. Yet it has been resurrected like some kind of conspiratorial zombie. The Etsy scare, too, seems like a repeat of a similar, unfounded theory from 2020 that home decor company Wayfair was being abused to facilitate child trafficking. The similarity was first noted by Media Matters, which highlighted that that conspiracy theory also prompted an investigation from the Department of Homeland Security, which found no evidence to support it. (In the digital equivalent of closing the barn door after the horse bucks, X has now suspended the main promoter of the Etsy conspiracy – user @niqole1776,

Today, as jumpy conspiracy theorists continue to find themselves frightened by boogeymen of their own creation, the gears of dubious commerce continue to grind. Consider an Etsy seller trying to make a quick bag purchase by giving a single buyer a “virtual hug.” Seller LoveisRad is offering Digital Squeeze for a low price of only $44,444.44.

Source: www.rollingstone.com