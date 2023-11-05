We’re glad the fads fade: 15 silly trends people are happy to leave behind – Cryptosaurus

How many times have you wondered to yourself, “What was I thinking?” As far as succumbing to some fad of yesterday? This thought process brought a large group of people together in an online forum, where they, among other things, revealed a handful of horrible eccentrics that made them glad they are no longer with us.

1. Double polo shirt with popped collar

Although many consider the polo shirt a timeless fashion statement, wearing two shirts with a double-pop collar is the opposite of timeless. This fad was popular in the early 2000s when every twenty-something male thought it looked cool. Spoiler alert: It didn’t happen.

2. “Who let the dogs out?”

I’m also sorry for writing the title of this song because I’m sure you’re singing its lame song in your head now. “Who Let the Dogs Out” felt like it was featured on every movie soundtrack for a while.

3. Mustache Finger Tattoo

Even tattoo artists are happy this trend is over. According to one artist, the biggest pain was that he had to touch up the tattoo for free every few weeks. Plus, naughty tattoos are never as fun as you think.

4. Everything is being labeled “extreme”

In the late ’90s, it felt like every marketing department attempted to associate the word “extreme” with their products. From extreme sports to extreme soft drinks and everything in between, this fad – often with scratchy neon fonts – exemplifies ’90s culture.

5. 3D television

Technology is always changing, but not always for the better! For example, televisions with 3D-viewing technology were introduced to consumers in the late 2010s. Thankfully, this didn’t last long: the technology was ultimately weak and expensive.

6. Rubber Livestrong Bracelet

Initially developed to raise awareness of cancer research, in the 2000s you couldn’t go out without seeing people wearing these ubiquitous yellow rubber bracelets that became a fashion staple. One person puts it all in perspective: “Those bracelets ended Lance Armstrong’s career.”

7. Duck lips while taking a photo

For some reason, when selfies rose to prominence, countless women started making duck faces in front of the camera. This unconventional way of posing for photographs soon died out, although it still left a lasting impression in our minds.

8. NFT

One of the recent trends that is thankfully no longer with us is the popularity of digital NFTs. These collectible artifacts were a proof of concept for scam artists in the Internet age. “It happened so fast, almost as if it was completely unstable,” says one person at NFT. “The billions of dollars lost and stolen during this frenzy is staggering.”

9. Teens wear pants that are too low

Growing up in the ’90s meant one thing for teenage boys: wearing extremely short pants was a rite of passage! However, there are classmates who have taken this practice too far.

10. Low-rise jeans

In the 90s, boys did not get that fun. Low-rise jeans were in fashion for a few years, and looking back, many women are still surprised to see them. It’s absurd to think that we actually wanted to wear pants that hung so low on our bodies!

11. Fidget Spinner

A few years ago, fidget spinners gained popularity, promoted as yet another distraction for our ADHD-stricken young minds. In a cruel twist of irony, these little toys rapidly faded into oblivion as we all collectively moved on to something else.

12. Ice Bucket Challenge

Over the past few years, a lot of trends driven by social media have emerged, and the Ice Bucket Challenge is a perfect example! For a few weeks in mid-2010, we each had a bucketful of snow dropped on our heads for reasons none of us could remember. that was weird.

13. Keep calm and carry on

The phrase “keep calm and carry on”, originally used by the United Kingdom in preparation for the outbreak of World War II, exploded again in the early 2010s when it was everywhere. On T-shirts and posters; And it was also used to promote TV shows and movies.

14. YOLO

You only live once… but we’ve lived long enough to know that we’re fed up with the phrase “YOLO.” In the early 2010s, people did terrible or dangerous things, and they thought they could make it go away just by yelling “YOLO.” Although we are all ready to take advantage of your moment, don’t make it other people’s problem.

15. LuLaRoe

There was a time when everyone talked about how fabulous and amazing LuLaRoe leggings were. Each mom either had ten pairs or was selling them on her Facebook. Luckily for the rest of us, the brand took a huge dive and has often been the subject of much controversy and is sometimes referred to as a pyramid scheme. A documentary also came out in 2021 named The rise and fall of LuLaRoe.

