A new molecular pathway may help stop the spread of lung cancer.

A new study has identified a protein that may help in the development of new anti-cancer drugs.

Research has shown that a tumor suppressor protein called RBM10 may slow the growth of lung cancer. It does this by inhibiting another protein called c-Myc, which normally causes cancer cells to grow.

This is the first time that a cancer-preventing relationship with these proteins has been identified. The findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The team from Tulane University in the US found that RBM10 works with two other proteins (RPL5 and RPL11) to inhibit c-Myc and prevent the spread of lung cancer.

“We found that RBM10 can directly target c-Myc for degradation and can bind with RPL5 and RPL11 to reduce its cancer-causing effects,” said Dr. Hua Lu, one of the study’s authors and professor at Tulane University. Can do.” said in a statement,

“We know a lot about cancer, but the molecules involved are still a black box. Piece by piece, we are gaining a better understanding.”

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in men in Europe. An estimated 320,000 people were expected to be newly diagnosed in EU countries in 2020.

Current treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy.

Targeting a key protein in cancer progression

c-Myc is a protein that is important in regulating cell growth and proliferation, but in the context of cancer, overexpression or increased activity of c-Myc is often observed.

By some estimates, Myc deregulation plays a role in 70 percent of human cancers.

This overactive c-Myc can increase cancer cell growth, act like a “gas pedal” for the cell cycle, and promote uncontrolled cell reproduction. This irregular cell growth leads to the formation of tumors.

With the help of RPL5 and RPL11, RBM10 has the ability to inhibit c-Myc, thereby inhibiting cancer progression.

“RBM10 is an important protein that can suppress cancer cells, but when cancer wants to grow, it will change RBM10 and block that function,” Lu said.

Importantly, the study showed that a mutant version of RBM10, commonly identified in lung cancer, loses the ability to inhibit c-Myc, which aids tumor growth rather than suppressing it.

“The hope is that we can design a molecule to specifically target the mutant because it has a special structure that is not present in normal tissue,” Lu said.

“If we can convert this mutant, we can hope that it can suppress the cancer-causing activity of c-Myc.”

