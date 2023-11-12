We’re finally going to get some good news on the economy

Andrew Bailey

Good news ahead? There has been a barrage of economic data for weeks that makes no sense. By the end of it you may be wondering what the message of this barrage of numbers really is.

With the publication of potentially very important data, this week promises to be different. Still, we should be wary of economic statisticians giving gifts. Getting the right message will require some careful interpretation.

Pride of place in this week’s data should go to October’s inflation data, which is due on Wednesday. Believe it or not, I am confident that we will see some decline in the CPI inflation rate from last month’s 6.7 percent, perhaps around 4.7 percent.

You may be surprised at both the size of the potential drawdown and my relative confidence. The explanation is that this decline will be heavily influenced by two things we already know.

First, the Ofgem price cap, which regulates utility prices, was reduced by 7 percent in early October. This alone should reduce the CPI level by 0.3 percent.

Second, Ofgem’s price cap was increased by 25 percent in October last year. This alone was responsible for an increase in CPI of 0.9 percent. This huge increase is now out of the annual comparison.

This year’s reduction in the limit, along with its effect, is to reduce the inflation rate by about 1.3 percent. Therefore, anticipating the release of inflation data this week is more of an exercise in postcasting than forecasting.

Inflation may fall slightly further over the next few months, perhaps reaching 4.5 percent by the end of the year. This will have two consequences, which may be politically important.

First, the Prime Minister’s promise of halving inflation by the end of the year will be fulfilled. (When he made this promise in January, inflation was running at 10.1 percent.) Second, Britain would no longer be seen as an outsider compared to other countries in terms of inflation. Now we’ll be pretty much back with the pack.

Yet you may suspect that what constitutes inflation in any meaningful sense is not simply a matter of arithmetic. And you would be right. The figure to watch on Wednesday is not the headline inflation rate, which should decline, as argued above, but the so-called core rate.

This measure eliminates food and energy prices and is much less volatile. Last month, the key rate declined marginally from a disappointing 6.2 percent to 6.1 percent. In Wednesday’s data we may see it falling further to 5.8 percent.

If it falls much lower than this, it will again certainly be disappointing.

The Bank of England will also be watching closely what happens to the CPI for services. Last month it was running at 6.9 percent. It may come down slightly to 6.7 percent. This decline in inflation would be welcome, but given that the Bank of England is targeting an inflation rate of 2 percent, these figures are still too high.

The day before the release of these data, we will see the publication of the latest labor market data. What is happening to unemployment and employment is a topic of major interest to the Bank and other analysts.

Yet, as I pointed out here two weeks ago, the data on these variables are currently so unreliable that whatever their apparent message, we have to treat them with a barrel of salt.

The average income growth figures released at the same time are not like this. The three-month average of year-on-year growth saw wages rise 8.1 percent last month.

This week there is a good possibility that this figure will fall to about 7 percent. If something like this happens, then all those who were arguing that interest rate cuts cannot go that far will become even more vague.

But interest rate policy will still depend on data. When it comes to predicting inflation a year or more out, the arithmetic alone becomes insignificant. What matters then is forecasting the balance between supply and demand. On that score, the broad money supply is declining significantly. There has been a decline of 4.2 percent compared to last year. Moreover, during this period, bank credit declined by 2.7 percent.

At the very least, this appears to be consistent with definite weakness in nominal aggregate demand. Surely, this should alert us to a recession.

Monetarists argue that this should also lead us to fear a slide into deflation, i.e. a period of falling prices.

This could easily happen if there were a large decline in the prices of oil and other commodities. But without such a decline, at a time when wages are growing at 7 percent to 8 percent, I think the risk of a decline in reasonable underlying deflation is very low.

Meanwhile, the real economy looks to be in good shape. Third quarter gross domestic product data showed the economy flat rather than falling as most forecasters had expected. And the housing market has been remarkably resilient, with home prices actually rising about 1 percent in October, making the year-over-year decline just 3 percent.

Friday’s retail sales data will give us another gauge of the strength of spending and thus the outlook for interest rates. There is a reasonable chance that they will show a small decline, which would clearly give some real economy confirmation to the message of the money supply numbers.

As it happens, at least six of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee are scheduled to appear on the panel or give speeches this week. Following an apparent disagreement between the bank’s governor and its chief last week

Economists, analysts will certainly be keen to find some clues on interest rate prospects on how soon we can expect interest rates to come down. They should also be careful. Central bankers often speak in hushed tones.

Roger Bootle is Senior Independent Advisor at Capital Economics

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com