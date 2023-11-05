We're Disrupting Another Major Earth Cycle, and No One Is Talking About It

Human activity is warming the planet, endangering wildlife and even changing the Earth’s axis. It now appears that we are also having a seriously damaging impact on the planet’s natural salt cycle, a new study has revealed.

While geological and hydrological processes naturally bring salt to the Earth’s surface over long periods of time, we are accelerating this natural flow due to mining, land development, and the use of road salt to melt snow.

Researchers from the University of Maryland, the University of Connecticut, Virginia Tech and other institutions have combined their expertise to document what they describe as an “existential threat” to freshwater supplies.

Both production and consumption of salt is increasing in America. (Kaushal et al., Nature Review Earth and Environment, 2023)

The team looked at different types of salt – not just the sodium chloride variety that most of us readily use in our cooking – and in different environments, including salt concentrations in rivers and soil. Some events, such as drying up of lakes, are also increasing salt concentrations in the air.

“Twenty years ago, we only had case studies,” says Gene Likens, an ecologist at the University of Connecticut. “We could say that the surface water in New York or the drinking water supply in Baltimore was salty.”

“We now show that this is a cycle – from the deep Earth to the atmosphere – that is significantly influenced by human activities.”

Among the study’s findings are that about 2.5 billion acres of soil worldwide has been affected by human-caused salinization, and salt used to clean roads is also getting into the air.

The increasing salinity of freshwater sources is one of the biggest concerns. If trends continue, finding enough water to drink for the world’s population could become a real challenge – and that’s before we harm other animals and their habitats.

“If you think of the planet as a living organism, when you accumulate that much salt it can affect the functioning of vital organs or ecosystems,” says Sujay Kaushal, a geologist at the University of Maryland.

Salt levels affect more aspects of life than you might think, from how much snow forms on mountain peaks to how likely we are to get respiratory diseases.

Researchers are calling for more efforts to assess our impact on the salt cycle and reduce that impact: A starting point might be the 44 billion pounds of salt distributed on American roads each year. Ultimately, further study and regulation will be needed.

“This is a very complex issue because salt is not considered a primary drinking water contaminant in the US, so controlling it would be a huge undertaking,” says Kaushal.

“But do I think this is a substance that is rising to harmful levels in the environment? Yes.”

Research has been published in Nature Review Earth and Environment,

Source: www.sciencealert.com