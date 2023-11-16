Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Returns Have Declined

What early trends should we look at to identify a stock whose value can increase manifold in the long term? Generally, we would like to notice the growth trend return As well as, an expansion on capital employed (ROCE) Base of capital employed. If you see this, it usually means it’s a company with a great business model and plenty of opportunities for profitable reinvestment. However, when we saw wendy (NASDAQ:WEN), didn’t seem to be ticking all these boxes.

What is Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven’t dealt with ROCE before, it measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) generated by a company on the capital it employs in its business. To calculate this metric for Wendy’s, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$379m ÷ (US$5.3b – US$405m) (Based on trailing twelve months to October 2023),

so, Wendy’s ROCE is 7.7%. In itself, this is a low figure but it is around the 9.1% average generated by the hospitality industry.

ROCE

In the chart above we measured Wendy's forward ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What can we tell from Wendy’s ROCE trend?

There isn’t much to report about Wendy’s returns and its level of capital employed as both metrics have been stable over the past five years. Businesses with these characteristics are mature and have stable operations because they have passed the growth stage. With that in mind, we wouldn’t expect Wendy’s to become a multi-bagger unless investment picks up again in the future. Perhaps this explains why Wendy’s is paying out 86% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. If the company really lacks growth opportunities, this is one of the viable options for the money.

Wendy’s final line on ROCE

In short, Wendy’s is not growing its earnings, but generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends because the stock has returned shareholders just 21% over the last five years. So, if you are looking for a multi-bagger, we would suggest considering other options.

