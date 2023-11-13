Welsh rugby: Four to five things learned from URC weekend

For the first time in its 20-year history, all four regions lost at home in the league on the same weekend.

It was a forgettable result over the Remembrance Day weekend, away to Cardiff on Friday night, Western Wales on Saturday and Dragons on Sunday afternoon.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland visited the Arms Park, Swansea.com Stadium and Rodney Parade.

So what will he and the rest of Welsh rugby have learned from week four of the United Rugby Championship (URC)?

late gift

The lack of winning mentality was visible everywhere.

A closely contested weekend demonstrated the competitiveness of the league, with six of the eight losing teams still missing bonus points.

However Welsh areas are making an unfortunate habit of relinquishing commanding positions.

The Ospreys and Scarlets will be hard-pressed to secure wins on Saturday, after Cardiff and the Dragons in the first round, both of whom held the lead for 75 minutes of their respective games – yet managed to lose.

“When you’re up by nine points with six minutes left, you can’t lose the game,” Scarlets head coach Peel said after his team’s 24–23 loss to the Lions.

“It’s a tough thing. We’ve put ourselves in position to win but the young players are learning it’s all about execution

“It’s not about getting over it, we have to move on and look forward to next week.”

tain trouble

Tanay Basham becomes only the second player to be sent off from the URC this season

Wales internationals returned in their largest numbers this season but Tan Basham had his red jersey exchanged for a red card in the Dragons’ 33–10 defeat to Leinster.

The flanker’s efficient performance was overshadowed by a moment of irritation when he elbowed Ross Byrne on the back of the head after the Leinster fly-half had kicked clear.

“It was very stupid. Tan wants to be a top-level player but top-level players don’t do things like that,” was his coach Dai Flanagan’s disappointing assessment.

“Emotion and anger get the better of people but it is difficult to defend against such actions.

“We know he’s better than that and we have to help him do it.”

Basham will now miss Saturday’s derby against Ospreys and possibly even more matches.

The only other player sent to the URC this season was Cardiff prop Ciaran Parker.

driving lineout

When the league’s top try-scorer is a hooker, it reflects what is now the most powerful weapon in rugby.

With defenses becoming more structured, the lineout maul creates a platform for sucking up defenses when done well and becomes a nearly unstoppable force when executed perfectly.

It was like Groundhog Day on Swansea.com as all four Glasgow players scored from lineouts in a 31-23 win over the Ospreys, including a brace for hooker Jonny Matthews, who now tops the charts with five. I am on top.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: “We had the best driving maul defense last season and we are very good at it ourselves but we will take it personally.

“But prevention is better than cure and you have to look at how they got into those positions in the first place. There isn’t even one best rolling maul defence.”

Ospreys center Kieran Williams and Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias also benefited from similar efforts for their teams.

technical issues

It wasn’t just Basham’s indiscipline that irked Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

He was furious after discovering at half-time at Rodney Parade that match officials were unable to hear each other due to a microphone malfunction.

“We could hear the touch judge saying ‘blue violation, blue violation, offside’, which the ref didn’t give, and then we found out at half-time that the mics weren’t working.

“We want it to be a good league and things to go right but it’s difficult to accept.

“I have been public about how good I think the URC is, but it is also important that I say it when things are really bad.”

The comments follow complaints from the Scarlets that officials in their game at the Stormers were unable to review a suspected high tackle due to a lack of cameras at the venue.

No player has made more clean breaks (seven) in the URC this season than Cardiff’s Harry Millard

Hanekom for Wales?

One thing Bulls World Cup-winning head coach Jake White learned from BBC Wales was that one of his players was Welsh-qualified.

Number eight Cameron Hanekom, who has represented South Africa under-20, qualifies for Wales through his grandmother.

He was dynamic against Cardiff, beating several players and making more offloads than any other player on the pitch despite only 40 minutes as a replacement.

This, after a man of the match performance against the Scarlets on the opening weekend.

“I didn’t know until a BBC commentator told me during training!” White revealed.

“He’s a great talent. He was voted best player in the U20s tournament a few years ago and he’s still only 21.”

“He’s a good find for the public, but we knew he was in our system and it was always inevitable that he would come into our mix.”

White, who recently admitted that turning down the Wales job in 2007 was the biggest mistake of his career, said: “There are some good loose forwards coming through for Wales like Jack Morgan and Tan Plumtree, so just because you “You qualify for Wales. It doesn’t mean you will necessarily be selected.”

Source