Welsh millionaire and entrepreneur Martin Morgan sells travel business

Wales’ largest independent travel agency business, Travel House, has been acquired by Hayes Travel.

The business, which is part of investment company Swansea.com, which has interests ranging from hotels to business parks, as well as a small equity stake in Swansea City FC, has 16 branches across south Wales. The exact price, estimated at millions of pounds, has not been disclosed.

Travel House was originally founded by Swansea-based serial entrepreneur Martin Morgan in 1992, before being sold to Tui (then Thomson) in 1999. Mr Morgan later reacquired the business in 2004.

Mr Morgan and Swansea.com will use the proceeds from the sale to reinvest in Swansea with a new wave of business investment. This will see the group’s existing Morgans Hotels Ltd business, which operates the Morgans and Almost Georgian hotels in the city centre, expanded to a 71-bedroom operation by the end of the year. The long-term aim is to grow the portfolio to more than 150 bedrooms, using the properties Swansea.com already owns in hotels.

Mr Morgan, who is also a director of Swansea City, set up the hotel business with the proceeds from the initial sale of the Travel House to Thomson. While the travel house and the wider travel sector was badly hit by the pandemic, it has recovered strongly and now turns over a weekly turnover of around £1m from its retail and foreign exchange offering. Becoming a member of the Hays Independence Group (IG) in 2021 is nothing new for Hays Travel.

Hayes Travel, one of the UK’s largest travel agents, was established 30 years ago by its founders Dame Irene Hayes and her late husband John. The acquisition of Travel House takes its retail network to 476. It has committed to retaining all Travel House employees following the acquisition. The business employs only people below 70 years of age.

Jacob Hughes, managing director of Swansea.com, said: “Moving away from travel is not an easy decision, but it is the right time to focus on other areas of our business and continue our investment in new projects in the city of Swansea.” and beyond.”

Mr Morgan said: “My travel agency dream began 31 years ago, opening a branch in Brynhyffryd, halfway between the two schools I attended as a child. We worked late hours and on Sundays to open school. Worked tirelessly and in 1999 we sold it to Thomson Holidays. In 2004, I re-purchased Travel House from TUI and continued the dream. I would like to thank Christine Major, Leanne Williams and all our staff who have made Travel House a success. Has played an important role.

“We joined Hayes Independence Group in 2021 after weathering the storm of COVID that caused millions in losses to our industry. Now we have reached a place where we can take the Travel House. I’m 61, have moved to Spain and are getting married next year, now it’s time to expand Travel House and move even further under the tutelage of Hayes and Dame Irene, who I have known for almost 30 years And I can trust them completely. Push Travel House to its limits.

Dame Irene said: “Martin is a talented entrepreneur who has developed an excellent travel business in South Wales. We were delighted when he joined our Independence Group in 2021 and our in-house team to further develop the business. Enjoyed working with him. When Martin explained his plans, we were honored to step forward and reassured him and his excellent team that their jobs were safe, and welcomed them to our Hays Travel family Will go.

“We are very pleased with this latest acquisition, which supports our strategic priorities. We wish Martin and Jacob every success in their future plans.”

Source: www.walesonline.co.uk