Despite countless recession calls from economists, analysts, and other experts this year and last, the U.S. economy as a whole has shown remarkable resilience. The housing market, on the other hand, is a different story.

Mortgage rates hovering around 8%, coupled with home prices that have risen significantly during the pandemic, have worsened housing affordability in the US and in some cases brought activity to a halt. According to Wells Fargo, the longer mortgage rates remain high, the higher the cost of borrowing will become, and that could lead to a downturn in the housing market.

“After generally improving in the first half of 2023, the residential sector now appears to be contracting, coupled with recent increases in mortgage rates,” Wells Fargo economists wrote in a recently released note. The housing sector has returned to recession.”

For the first time in more than two decades, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 8% in early October. And although rates may decline as the Federal Reserve eases its fight against inflation, financing costs will remain high in the near future despite the pandemic, according to the bank, which said prospects for a “housing rebound” remain slim. Are happening. Increase in mortgage rates.

Although Wells Fargo did not specifically cite past housing recessions, Charlie Dougherty, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, and Patrick Barley, an economic analyst at the firm, wrote about the similarities between the current housing climate and that of the 1980s. He reiterated recent research from Bank of America Research and First American Luck informed of. For its part, BofA warned of coming “turbulence” that would resemble the 1980s, marked by high mortgage rates as Paul Volcker’s Federal Reserve struggled to bring down double-digit inflation. First American suggested that there was a case of déjà vu of the 1980s in housing, with hyperinflation, high interest rates and the age of homebuyers increasing—millennials essentially turning into their boomer parents.

Mortgage rates will drop, but remain high

Dougherty and Barley wrote, “A ‘prolonged high’ interest rate environment will impact not only demand, but also supply by reducing new construction and discouraging potential sellers with low mortgage rates from listing their homes for sale.” “

The rising cost of borrowing is poised to further reduce affordability, the economists wrote, citing National Association of Realtors (NAR) calculations that found the average principal amount for borrowers using a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and Interest payments were 26% higher than in August. Till a year ago.

“The increase in monthly payments has far outpaced the increase in median family income, which was 5% higher over the same period,” Wells Fargo said. And mortgage rates have increased since August, which means monthly payments are now even higher.

But it’s not just the increased cost of borrowing that has worsened affordability – it’s also that house prices have increased by more than 40% since the start of the pandemic, including every month so far this year. is, according to CoreLogic’s calculations, an information, analytics, and data-enabled services provider. Supply has since tightened, as Wells Fargo economists noted, partly due to homeowners holding on to their homes in an already under-construction market for fear of losing their low mortgage rates.

Still, assuming Wells Fargo’s forecast that the Fed has finished raising interest rates and will lower them next year is accurate, mortgage rates should also move lower, Dougherty and Barley wrote. According to Wells Fargo’s national housing outlook, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will end this year at 6.94%. Next year, the bank estimates the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will be 6.39% – and in 2025, it will drop even lower to 5.70%.

The bank expects affordability to deteriorate in the near term as mortgage rates remain high, leading to weak housing activity. Home prices will continue to rise at a slightly slower pace due to underlying demand and tight supply, as tracked by Case-Shiller, rising 1.8% by the end of this year and 2.5% in 2024. In 2025, Wells Fargo projects home prices will increase 4.4%.

The so-called lock-in effect has partly pushed existing home sales to their lowest level in 13 years. But economists at Wells Fargo wrote that the decline in existing home sales is not at all surprising, since housing is “one of the most interest rate sensitive parts of the economy.”

That’s why NAR sent a letter to the Fed earlier this month, urging the institution to stop raising interest rates. The letter, economists said, is reminiscent of the 1980s when home builders sent a piece of wood to the Fed, asking for help restoring housing demand through low interest rates. Wells Fargo expects the pace of existing home sales to increase modestly next year.

“In September, the number of existing single-family homes available for sale was 1 million, which is equivalent to only 3.4 months of supply at the current sales pace,” the economists wrote, emphasizing that there is underlying demand for homes. . Keeping prices up, especially as millennials are in their prime home buying years. Still, there are signs that supply is starting to increase, Wells Fargo economists wrote.

Meanwhile, the new home sector “appears to be better weathering the impact of higher rates” given a surge in new home sales, which has largely been helped by builders using incentives such as mortgage rate cuts to attract buyers. Can be explained by the offer. Although the success may not last, Wells Fargo expects new home sales to increase 4% next year.

