Wells Fargo says stocks aren't headed anywhere fast and higher rates are likely to weigh on the S&P 500 throughout 2024.

According to Wells Fargo, stocks won’t bring much happiness in 2024.

The bank expects the benchmark S&P 500 to trade in a tight range throughout the year.

“Equity rallies will remain on hold until economic and earnings recovery clears the way,” analysts said.

According to Wells Fargo, investors should not count on a great long-term performance for stocks, as higher interest rates are likely to weigh on the market throughout 2024.

In a research note published on Monday, the bank’s strategists said they expect the S&P 500 to trade between 4,600 and 4,800 points by the end of 2024.

Even a bullish end to that price target would be only 5% above the 4,550 level, which the benchmark index stood at as of Monday’s closing bell.

“We expect pressure on equity earnings and prices as markets and the economy navigate the most aggressive Federal Reserve tightening cycle in decades, the highest interest rates in the last 15 years and a stressed and vulnerable consumer,” said Austin Pickel, analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Is digesting.” Wrote in Monday’s Outlook.

“We believe equity rallies will be put on hold until economic and earnings recovery clears the way,” he said.

From March 2022, the Fed is set to raise rates from zero to about 5.5% – the highest level since before the 2008 financial crisis – to curb runaway inflation.

Consumers spend less when borrowing costs are high, resulting in an impact on the earnings of listed companies.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Wells Fargo’s head of equity strategy Chris Harvey — who has set a 4,625-point price target for the S&P 500 next year — echoed Pickles’ view that stocks aren’t headed anywhere fast. Are increasing.

Stocks will do “absolutely nothing” in 2024, he said.

Wells Fargo’s latest outlook puts it on the more bearish side of Wall Street, with many analysts saying the S&P 500 could have another strong year, with the U.S. economy likely avoiding a long-expected recession.

Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets have said in recent weeks that they expect the stock to set new record highs in 2024.

Source: www.businessinsider.com