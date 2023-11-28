Wells Fargo says stock investors should ‘go against the grain’ in ‘trade market’ of 2024

Published: November 28, 2023 1:35 pm ET

Wells Fargo & Co. is not joining Wall Street’s bullish voice in calling for the S&P 500 to end next year at 5,000 or higher, but is instead warning that investors should “be careful as the new year begins.” Must be prepared to “go against”. ,

In a note Monday, head of equity strategy Christopher Harvey and analyst Gary Leibowitz said the bank is expecting the S&P 500 SPX to end 2024 at 4,625 — up about 75 basis points from Monday’s close, up just 1.6%. Edge.

He wrote that “it is time for a downshift,” and predicted “volatile and ultimately flat” performance for the S&P 500 as extended valuations limit upside potential and uncertainty over rates increases downside risks.

Other causes for concern include the historically low Cboe Volatility Index VIX, which closed last week at its lowest level since January 2020, as well as tight credit spreads, an already strong 2023 stock-market rally and capital shortages. High and unsustainable costs.

“We think 2024 will be a ‘traders’ market,’ not a buy-and-hold situation,” he wrote.

He offered the following list of market trading and negotiation points:

Aggressive/against the grain trading will be rewarded.

Buy the duration selloff, and watch the Fed-ease rallies fade.

Prefer uber-caps in 1H24 until we see a market sell-off. Micro-ownership and self-financing.

Midcap growth remains the best long-term risk/reward.

Small-Cap: Despite oversold technicals, the macro set up (tight spreads + so much upside) is not enough to recommend.

Base case of economy: “unhealthy” (not good, but not terrible).

The strategists advised to “start 2024 with a risk-averse stance and reposition on a VIX reversal.” In 2024, good news will likely be seen as bad news which will support higher interest rates in the long run – and vice versa).

The S&P 500 SPX has risen about 8.6% in November, giving it a year-to-date gain of 18.6% since it closed at its 2023 high set in late July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA has gained 6.8% so far in 2023, up about 7.1% this month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite

COMP has gained nearly 11% in November, adding to its 46% rise so far this year in a rally dominated by megacap tech stocks.

