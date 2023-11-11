Wells Fargo says software monetization could take Nvidia stock to the next level - TipRanks.com

Just 10 days from now, Chips ‘n’ AI Star Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is about to report its latest batch of financial results. Analysts are excited by the news being reported by Nvidia, which estimates a 5x increase in quarterly profit, from $0.58 per share a year ago to $3.16 per share today. And yet, one analyst in particular stepped away from the herd and published a think-piece that is less obsessed with the dollars and cents that Nvidia will report for its fiscal Q3 2024 later this month, and more on that here. Concerned about how Nvidia can make even more money in the future.

The acronym of your report is “NVDA: DGX Cloud + AI Enterprise (Software) Monetization = $30/sh+ Value Creation Ahead?” Headlining was Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rekers, a 5-star analyst who is rated in the top 1% of Wall Street’s stock professionals. , thought about Nvidia’s ability to monetize its software to power the “next phase” of its growth story. And in particular, he wondered aloud whether Nvidia could, over the next few years, build a software-only business that could generate $4 billion to $5 billion in annual revenue — and thereby $5 billion in operating profit. Could earn $2 billion to $3 billion.

If he’s correct in his predictions, that would mean a 50% to 60% operating profit margin from this new business segment — on top of and far better than the already strong 33% operating margin Nvidia gets from selling computer chips.

As Recker believes, software is a relatively new business for chipmaker Nvidia, and this “next phase” in the company’s growth story is currently “in the very early stages” – but he expects it will have potential. “Rapidly Visible” and will be built in a very short period of time. ,

As the title of the report suggests, Rekar thinks the new software will include (1) AI enterprise software, as well as software to run cloud-based AI supercomputing services, (2) omniverse enterprise software (so virtual reality). , and (3) shall also be included. NVIDIA DRIVE software is used in electric and autonomous vehicles, notably EVs from Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover. According to Recker, the inflection point at which these three revenue streams become visible (and material) to investors could come as early as 2025. But already in 2023 we could see software revenues approach $1 billion, and grow rapidly thereafter.

Investors are likely to learn about this development when Nvidia reports its third-quarter earnings on November 21 with guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2024. If the “$1 billion” number comes up when Nvidia turns the discussion to software, it would be a huge clue that Rekar is on to something here.

It’s worth pointing out that Reker bases this recommendation on future Nvidia earnings estimates that are actually conservative relative to consensus estimates on Wall Street – 3% lower than fiscal 2024 earnings estimates (at $10.95 per share ) and 20% below fiscal 2025 earnings estimates ($17.50 per share). If he’s generally right about these figures, but wrong on the contribution of software sales to Nvidia’s profits – then everyone else on Wall Street will look very wrong indeed.

Meanwhile, Rekar is giving Nvidia stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating with a $600 price target, which is 24% above current levels. (See Raker’s track record)

Almost no one on Wall Street is arguing with that view. The stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 37 Buys and a single Hold. The forecast calls for one-year gains of ~34%, taking into account the average target of $645.65. (See NVDA Stock Forecast)

Source: www.tipranks.com