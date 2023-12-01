Wells Fargo is launching the Autograph Journey Visa Credit Card sometime in 2024.

The Autograph Journey Card will offer stronger rewards and eventually add transfer partners.

However, according to Wells Fargo, transfer partners will not be available in 2024.

Wells Fargo is officially launching a new Autograph credit card in 2024 — but what you’ve heard about this product so far may not be accurate.

Wells Fargo Autograph Journey will be a new Visa product that will be available to consumers sometime next year, according to direct confirmation from the credit card issuer.

Rumors about this particular card have been swirling this week, but Wells Fargo told Personal Finance Insider that the official rewards-earning structure on the Autograph Journey will be more robust than speculation.

While Wells Fargo didn’t go into detail about specifics, Personal Finance Insider learned that Autograph Journeys will charge an annual fee, which generally means better benefits for consumers willing to bear the cost.

In addition, Wells Fargo will No Autograph card transfer partners for hotels and airlines will be announced in 2024. “We want to make sure we get it right for customers,” said Nicole Dye-Anderson, Wells Fargo’s SVP and head of media relations.

If you’re interested in expanding your wallet to include a Wells Fargo product, you can always turn to the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card. This no annual fee credit card comes with a generous 3x rewards on purchases at restaurants, gas stations, travel, phone plans, transit, and popular streaming services. You’ll also earn 30,000 bonus points when you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

You can also check out Personal Finance Insider’s guide to the best Wells Fargo credit cards.

Earn unlimited 3x points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Earn 1x points on other purchases.

0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening

20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% variable

Limited Time Offer: Earn 30,000 Bonus Points

good to excellent

Check mark icon A check mark. This signals confirmation of your desired conversation. Generous welcome bonus for cards with no annual fee

Check mark icon A check mark. This signals confirmation of your desired conversation. Great earning rates across useful categories including dining, travel and gas stations

Check mark icon A check mark. This signals confirmation of your desired conversation. Useful benefits including cell phone security and Visa Signature concierge

con icon Two crossed lines that form an ‘X’. The minimum spending requirement to earn the bonus is slightly higher than cards with similar annual fees

con icon Two crossed lines that form an ‘X’. No airline or hotel transfer partners

Select “Apply Now” to avail this exclusive offer and know more about the product features, terms and conditions.

Limited Time Offer: Earn 30,000 bonus points when you spend $1,500 in purchases in the first 3 months – that’s a $300 cash redemption value.

Earn unlimited 3X points on things that really add up – like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.

$0 annual fee.

0% Intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. Variable APR of 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% thereafter.

Up to $600 of cell phone protection against loss or theft. Subject to $25 deductible.

Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.

Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your free 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.

I'm the senior credit card editor at Personal Finance Insider

