Wells Fargo Financial Literacy Program Expands to 28 Universities Serving Minorities

Continuing its 2021 investment in financial literacy and wellness for students of color in higher education, Wells Fargo is expanding its Our Money Matters (OMM) program. Along with financial literacy programs, it also included tools to help reduce food and housing insecurity, with the long-term aim of helping reduce racial gaps in financial health and wealth retention.

As forbes According to the report, the program received a $5.6 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation and was administered by the HBCU Community Development Action Coalition (HBCU CDAC). At that time, it was expected that the program would expand from seven HBCUs and minority serving institutions to potentially 25 institutions over the next three years.

According to Dianne Goins, executive vice president of Wells Fargo’s Banking Inclusion Division, who told The Griot“Financial literacy is a real entry point to making a difference in the community, and by working with HBCUs, we are giving tomorrow’s leaders the financial education and resources they need.”

The OMM program consists of several prongs, the first is an online hub where students can access financial literacy education and personal finance tools, the second is a curriculum that integrates general education and degree programs into a financial curriculum that promotes financial literacy. and the third is a service suite that provides access to resources for well-being, in partnership with partner universities.

According to Goins, the program has slightly exceeded initial projections; in the program’s second year, OMM has been able to serve 15,600 students at 28 institutions. The program does not intend to limit its inclusion to programs like Howard University or Morehouse College, which already receive generous aid, but they also seek to democratize access to those smaller, lesser-known programs at HBCUs.

As Goins says, “We’ve really seen a lot of interest and engagement in the platform, and we want to continue expanding it. “We want to include smaller HBCUs, not just the largest HBCUs, which get the most attention.”

Goins also told The Griot In select cities, there are Operation Hope financial coaches in some Wells Fargo locations, and students enrolled at partner institutions are not required to have an account to allow them to use these services. This program represents a tremendous value for students who come from communities where the only way to pay for their education is to take out a loan, and defaulting on loan payments risks having their credit impacted. By all accounts, the program has been successful so far, and as time goes on, even more HBCUs and MSIs may see themselves joining Wells Fargo’s financial literacy program.

