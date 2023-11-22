2

The holiday season started early at The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship (RICE).

The Center for Black-owned business owners and entrepreneurs in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood received a $1.5 million philanthropic investment from Wells Fargo on Tuesday during a holiday event at the center.

The funding will go toward developing 100 small business owners through RICE’s “Supply Chain Accelerator”, building the Wells Fargo Learning Lab, and funding RICE entrepreneurs through 50 small business micro-grants.

“We all know that small businesses are really the backbone of our community,” Mike Donnelly, executive vice president of consumer small and business banking for Wells Fargo in Atlanta, said during the event. “Today is about celebrating the work that RICE does day and night to build a strong and vibrant small business community here in Atlanta.”

But gift giving did not stop here.

During The Russell Center’s pop-up holiday market on Tuesday, featuring local business owners, Wells Fargo and RICE surprised five business owners with a combination of grants and resources specifically tailored to their companies’ needs. The gifts ranged from laser cutting machines to vending carts to a $5,000 grant check to help businesses grow.

Selected RICE-selected entrepreneurs include:

Luis Dez, CEO of Try Treats & Other Treats

Marsha Francis, Founder of STE(A)M Trucks

Ivana and Zoe Oli, co-founders of Beautiful Curly Me

Casey Wenning, co-founder of HEY! Helping to empower youth

Tony Kruver, CEO of Kruvi Clothing Company

inside the russell center

Named after Herman Russell, Atlanta business legend and founder of the largest minority-owned real estate and construction business in the United States, RICE is currently undergoing a major transformation.

After launching in 2019, RICE is in the midst of a capital campaign of more than $44 million that will go toward the physical expansion of the center. Over the past year, RICE has also settled on other grants from corporate giants like PayPal and Walmart as it looks to expand its reach into the Atlanta community and beyond.

“This should be a generational game,” RICE President and CEO Jay Bailey said Tuesday. “What we do today to establish that foundation will have an impact [generations] As yet unborn…this should be the institution that will remain a beacon on the hill for the dreamers.”

,

Photos provided by RICE

Source: hypepotamus.com