Wells Carlton: Upholding a deep heritage in hospitality

Investing in the hospitality sector globally is a money making venture that has the potential to attract billions of dollars of income depending on the standards and ratings.

However, over the years the industry in Nigeria is still grappling with the challenges of fully exploiting the potential of the sector due to the prevailing economic recession in the country.

It can be said that before the economic situation, the region had seen some commendable progress with the establishment of some world class hotels, bars, restaurants and night clubs.

Also read: US government condemns increased security concerns for hotels in major Nigerian cities

A major hurdle among investors in the sector is to maintain the pace of quality service that usually greets most world class hotels especially in Nigeria. Other brands in this sector have collapsed due to the inability of others to keep pace with modern trends.

One of the region’s largest companies, billion-dollar Wells Carlton Hotels & Apartments, continues to make its mark in the hospitality industry. The grand architectural edifice is situated on the high serene hill top of Asokoro in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The hotel, renowned for its high quality luxurious services, is the brainchild and vision of the late Nigerian business mogul and philanthropist, Dr. Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

Also read: Security tightened, Abuja hotels, airlines packed ahead of May 29

The pursuit of luxury, lifestyle and comfort was the paramount drive that informed the founder’s vision of launching six-star hotels on a large scale a decade ago and has redefined the face of hospitality today, it’s no wonder that some Guests have referred to it as ‘. Smiling hotel.

Interestingly, Wells Carlton Hotels & Apartments continues to be an iconic brand, providing quality world-class services to high net worth clients, making it one of the most sought-after destinations for luxury vacationers and leisure seekers. Has become one of the destinations.

Since its inception, the hotel has received notable awards and recognitions, including, Archibilt Award of Excellence in Hospitality 2019, International Standards Excellence Award for Trusted Hotels 2022, Nigeria Entrepreneur Award as Hotel of the Year 2019, Jumia Travel Hotel of the Year 2019. and most recently the Richard George Foundation Award 2023.

The global brand’s recent journey also confirms the fact that it has continued to improve and add value to its services despite tough economic challenges posed by volatile foreign exchange rates.

Speaking on the milestones achieved so far, Marketing Director, Jerry Oppighi took the responsibility of ensuring that the brand achieves great success and the manufacturing quality attributed Wells Carlton’s successes to the wisdom and leadership quality of the current Chairman, Osahon Okunbo. Gave to.

“Our current Chairman, Osahon Okunbo is a visionary leader who has shown great strength and intelligence not only at Wells Carleton but also in other businesses with which he has been involved. The signature is also a part of the brand and the chairman is also considering expansion as we cannot meet the demand of the guests.

Furthermore, staying true to its mission statement, Opiughi said the hotel’s greatest strengths are the privacy and tranquility of the environment.

“Wells Carleton has really evolved and the vision and mindset has passed right through to our staff,” he said. From the gate our guests welcome you politely with a smile on their faces and you can see that the hotel continues to evolve. Privacy is also one of our unique selling points because other brands that we have at Asokoro cannot compare to our privacy.

“People are enjoying our food; We upgrade our rooms every year to meet the expectations of our customers. The brand has great potential in the international market and our customers are spread not only locally but also internationally.

Also read: Passport offices will open in hotels, banks amid delays

“The United Nations, the World Bank, ECOWAS and other international NGOs look to Wells Carlton as a venue for holding their meetings and as a venue for accommodation. Wells Carlton is a well-known brand that houses high net worth individuals.

As the Christmas season is approaching, Oppighi said it is the time when the management launches innovative schemes for customers and also identifies the less privileged as part of their corporate social responsibility (CRS) .

“It has been our culture to bring promotional packages for families and individuals, our promotional activities will come out in the first week of December with a lot of gifts and promotional activities. We also plan to give back to the communities as part of our corporate social responsibility by visiting IDP camps where we donate and share love.

Source: businessday.ng