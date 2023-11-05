Well-known Jacksonville entrepreneur charged with fraud

By mary spiller

Jenay White allegedly engaged in a variety of widespread “bad business practices”, which led to a massive scandal.

Popular Jacksonville, Florida, entrepreneur Janae White has found herself in the hot seat for multiple fraud allegations over what investors claim are “bad business practices.”

As mentioned earlier black enterpriseWhite is best known as a former homeless mother of two in Jacksonville who achieved financial independence by working her way up to owning eight different businesses as well as 50 Airbnbs, which, as she claimed, she was able to provide for her children. Worked hard to support. ,

However, the fraud lawsuit portrays White as a disappointing business partner. Rayvon Griffon alleged that he was scammed out of over $10,000 due to White’s systemic poor business practices. Griffin said that he, like many other investors, was led to believe that he would be guaranteed to receive the properties ready for renovation and later sold, but White allegedly never came up with his end of the deal.

“She’s good at avoiding things and avoiding questions, so that’s when I realized I had to take a step back,” Griffin told the lawsuit.

Griffon was able to get out and remain financially stable, but she admitted that she felt bad for the investors who were not so lucky and lost everything they had.

Griffin has been listed along with other investors to sue White for fraud. First Coast ABC News.

White has denied all allegations of fraud. He claimed that this situation is an example of when deals fail in business, and said that not all investments are successful.

So far, a Facebook group has identified 9,400 alleged victims of the scam, but White claims she “don’t even know that many people”. [so] this is impossible.”

However, the investors’ attorney, Chris Dempsey, says he believes White may have scammed more than $200,000 from various investors.

White remains undeterred, and urges people not to let “a few complaints” diminish all the positive work she has done for her community as she awaits her December 4 court date.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com