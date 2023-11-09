CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Veldschon Shoes, the iconic footwear brand known for its renowned handmade shoes, announces a strategic partnership with Rhino Africa Company, the world’s best safari in the United States Hui is feeling proud. company. Rhino Africa, an award-winning safari company, offers tailor-made African safaris and tours to Southern Africa, East Africa and the Indian Ocean islands. Together, they are excited to introduce a brand new and first-of-its-kind venture – Veldscon Travel – a digital travel service designed to deliver unforgettable travel experiences in Africa.

This partnership combines Veldscon’s passion for showcasing the beauty and culture of South Africa with Rhino Africa’s expertise in the travel industry, creating a unique and authentic travel experience. Veldscon’s innovative and unique expansion into travel and hospitality beyond fashion saw the company have the opportunity to partner with leading names in these industries. The Veldskoen Travel website will be operated by Rhino Africa, with a number of luxury properties managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, a global leader in hotel management, development and acquisitions.

Veldskoen Travel will offer a range of comprehensive travel packages, including safaris, cultural experiences, wine tours and more. With a focus on sustainability and responsible tourism, the tourism will also emphasize eco-friendly practices and community engagement, ensuring travelers can enjoy the wonders of Africa while contributing to the well-being of local communities and the preservation of the natural environment.

Nick Dreyer, Co-Founder of Veldskoen Shoes, “At Veldskoen, we have always been keen to showcase the splendor of South Africa and its unique heritage. Our customers are already invested in our African story and now with Veldskoen Travel , This will allow them to come and experience the wonders of Africa for themselves.” Dreyer adds, “It may seem unexpected that a global footwear brand is entering entirely new territory, but innovation has always been at the forefront at Veldskoen. Combining the strengths of Veldskoen and Rhino Africa makes perfect sense. Comes. This will be the first of its kind offering to our customers.”

As the travel industry evolves, Veldscon Travel aims to stand out by providing unique, offbeat experiences that showcase the true essence of Southern Africa. Travelers can expect expert guides, luxury accommodation and a deep appreciation of this magnificent continent’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

For more information about Veldskoen Travel and to find out about their upcoming travel packages, please visit https://www.veldskoentravel.com/en ,

To celebrate the launch of Veldskoen Travel, Veldskoen is automatically entering all of its customers who purchase a pair of Veldskoen into a draw to win an all-expenses paid, bucket list luxury African safari for four people and The Cape Town experience can be won. To enter, customers must purchase from Veldskoen www.veldskoenshoes.com Between Thursday 9 November 2023 – 29 February 2024. The winners will be announced on Friday 8 March 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

Veldschon Shoes is a renowned South African footwear brand that has consistently pushed the boundaries of design and functionality. With a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, innovative materials and attention to detail, Veldskoen Shoes aims to provide customers with shoes that look good and perform exceptionally well. The brand offers a wide range of products for every lifestyle and makes a promise; That they will always be manufactured in South Africa.

