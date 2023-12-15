Barbie’s success apparently wasn’t “enough” for toy-makers Mattel, who wanted to revisit the big-screen plastic take on the American Girl doll with a live-action adaptation.

Advertisement

After the nuclear success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Movie, Mattel is planning to bring more of their dolls to the big screen.

The toy company announced on December 13 that the American Girl doll line would be getting its own live-action film.

It will be produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, the production company behind the sparkly vampire favorite. evening And the fault in Our StarsBased on the book of the same title by John Green.

Lindsay Anderson Beer, who wrote 2023 Pet Graveyard: Bloodlines and netflix drama sierra burgess is a sore loserAttached to write and produce the script.

This latest Plastici project joins the ever-growing list of toy-based film adaptations that Mattel is planning to make, with 14 live-action films currently in the works. These include films based on Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots and UNO. In the context of Euronews Culture film critic David Mauriquand, this appears to be his own MCU – mattel cinematic universe,

First, the sketch comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’ shared a spoof trailer for an American Girl Doll movie in April, starring Ana de Armas (blond) with a handful of American girls from different eras of history who are brought to the present day – but keep dying of cholera.

“Come to be entertained,” the trailer announces. “Wait for overburdened preteens wearing four layers of petticoats and pantaloons.”

In 2019, Mattel partnered with MGM on an “American Girl” film, but those plans never came to fruition.

What is an American Girl doll?

At this point, many Europeans are probably wondering: What the heck is an American Girl doll?!

First launched in the US in 1986 by teacher and entrepreneur Pleasant Rowland, the 18-inch dolls depict a diverse range of young girls from different time periods throughout history.

A small book is sold with each that tells about a particular point in American history from the girl’s point of view. These can include everything from child labor to abuse, racism, slavery and war.

Mattel acquired the brand in 1998 and more than 32 million American Girl dolls have been sold since then.

“They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature detailed and in-depth backstories uniquely suited to bringing to the screen,” Lindsay Anderson Bear said in a statement. “I’m so excited to tell a story that tackles girls’ issues in a real and compelling way.”

Source