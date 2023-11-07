Welcome to the Bull Trap: Don’t Get Trapped Before the Stock Market Crash

Source: Shutterstock.com/MegaPixel

It is not always clear in hindsight who is winning in a trade, and it is not always clear who is stuck until it is too late. I think the last week may have been a trap to lure more traders under the pretext of seasonal bullishness.

A bull trap occurs when a temporary bullish change or reversal occurs within a broader downtrend. This fleeting upward trend can mislead traders into entering positions that could lead to losses when the market returns downwards.

There is no clear evidence to suggest that what happened last week means markets are guaranteed to continue rising. At this point it’s effectively like tossing a coin. S&P 500 The first three days of November saw a notable rise of 3.94%. It is worth noting that going back to 1928, there have been only five instances where November has recorded a similarly strong performance in its first three days. These years include 1933, 2001, and 2020, during which the rest of November saw stocks rise, and 1956 and 1982, where stocks saw declines for the rest of the month.

There aren’t enough precedents in history to know definitively which outlook is favorable after such a huge decline last week. But one thing I am confident about is that last week did not prove that we are in a bull market. We don’t know yet.

Shares last week largely pared losses suffered over the past two weeks. Such moves, while violent, are not uncommon in the bear markets I believe we are still in. The most important thing to watch this week is how Treasuries behave relative to stocks.

If the rally in Treasuries continues as stocks decline, it suggests that the stock market’s interpretation of the bond market movement this week was wrong, and a flight to safety begins. This suggests that the rally in stocks last week was actually a bullish trap.

Bottom-line

It’s only Monday, so we don’t know yet how things will be, but I believe nothing has really changed here.

Small-cap stocks still look weak. Utility stocks continue to suggest that the risk-off trend will continue. There has been no major change in wood compared to gold. And everyone is getting excited in 5 trading days.

The bottom line remains the same. Focus on the conditions that favor an accident rather than the exact mile marker that could cause your car to crash. Focus on the weather to know when to speed up or slow down. From the perspective of intermarket analysis, it is still raining outside.

Don’t assume the rally will continue.

At the date of publication, Michael Gayed did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com Publication Guidelines,

The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgment as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. The information in this material is not intended to be used as the primary basis for investment decisions and should not be construed as advice that meets the particular investment needs of any individual investor. The trading signals produced by Lead-Lag Reports are independent from other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the status of accounts under their management may vary. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors and employees expressly disclaim all liability with respect to actions taken based on any or all information in this writing. Michael A. Gayed is the publisher of The Lead-Lag Report and a portfolio manager at Tidal Financial Group, an investment management firm specializing in ETF-focused research, investment strategies and services designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers. Keeps. InvestorPlace readers who are new subscribers to Lead-Lag Report can get a 30% discount.

Source: investorplace.com