Welcome to the 'Bitcoin era' on Wall Street

After much delay, spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have arrived on the scene. BlackRock’s IBIT is now the fifth-largest ETF by inflows this year, with rival funds not far behind. It is not yet clear whether this rate of growth can sustain the momentum and match the bullish predictions set for year-end ETF valuations by firms like Standard Chartered Bank and Fidelity, but it is clear that Bitcoin ETFs are here to stay.

The question is, how will Wall Street embrace this new way to gain Bitcoin exposure, and will regular investors want a piece of the action?

“We think Bitcoin could be one of the hottest brands on Wall Street over the next decade,” said Mike Willis, CEO and founder of OneFund. “You are at the beginning of the ‘Bitcoin era’ on Wall Street.” Although Willis declined to make a price forecast, he said he thinks Bitcoin could easily reach the market cap of gold.

This is an interesting prediction given OneFund’s strategy to launch its own bundle of Bitcoin ETFs. The independent index fund operation, best known for its $106 million index ETF that tracks the S&P 500, plans to launch several “Cyber ​​Hornet” funds to attract risk-averse retail investors. , who hold both Bitcoin and traditional equities.

Willis said most wealth managers would not advise their clients to have more than a 1%-3% allocation in crypto. But even that small recommendation can open up financial advisors to legal risk. “Hardcore Bitcoiners may be accustomed to it, but 90% of Wall Street and just traditional investors are not accustomed to being down 40% in a given month.”

“If I’m down 40% for clients they’re burning up my phone, if I’m down 50% they’re out, if I’m down 60% or 70% it’s a potential fiduciary liability – a potential lawsuit. . Advisers are aware of this,” said Willis, who co-founded OneFund in 2015 after working at UBS, Penn Webber and Smith Barney.

The ETF closest to launch, which has received SEC approval under the ticker ZZZ, will allocate 75% of its capital to the S&P and 25% to bitcoin futures (Willis said there is also an option to hold spot bitcoin). The idea is to help mitigate Bitcoin’s potential downside risk and notable volatility by investing in “the most widely held index strategy on Wall Street.”

Willis said he anticipates many hybrid funds will launch with strategies that protect the downside “volume” or volatility of Bitcoin, perhaps using U.S. Treasuries and/or other less risky asset classes. It would also be a way for funds to differentiate themselves, given the crowded competition after 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs were approved in a single day.

Like many, Willis also sees a race to the bottom in terms of management fees – noting that it is one of the few ways companies can undercut their competition. Others are offering promotions, such as zeroing Bitwise fees for the first six months or until the fund reaches a certain asset threshold. But these marketing efforts can work only for a limited time.

Another way for companies to compete is by how they treat the underlying Bitcoin purchased with investors’ money – either leveraging it to earn a yield for the company or keeping it in cold storage. Some funds may re-collateralize (or lend out) bitcoin to earn returns, which can earn “hundreds of basis points,” Willis said.

For its part, OneFund has no intention of competing on fees, and thinks it will be able to charge higher rates because it will guarantee in its prospectus that bitcoins will not move from cold storage (spoke with the firm’s Caitlin Long Custodia Bank for custody services. But there are other, somewhat abstract ways companies can diversify away from the pack.

For example, one company with high fees is Grayscale, which is charging 1.5% on its popular GBTC product. GBTC has a lot of brand equity built up as the first traditional on-ramp into Bitcoin, initially launching as a closed-ended trust in 2013. The fund has seen notable withdrawals since converting to an ETF this year, though Willis said he’s surprised the fund hasn’t lost more.

“It’s loyalty. This is laziness. And the other side is that Bitcoiners don’t want to go to BlackRock or Fidelity – they want to keep it in the community,” he said. OneFund is hoping to tap into that same spirit of Bitcoiner friendship, creating a kind of non-institutional organization. That’s why it chose the Cyber ​​Hornet branding, the phrase most associated with uber-Bitcoiner Michael Saylor, who is not affiliated with the product.

The company, which made headlines when it allowed its INDEX fund shareholders to vote by proxy, has also acquired several “kickass” tickers for its ETFs, which will have different allocations between Bitcoin and the S&P500. Triple-letter tickers like “QS,” which stands for Nasdaq’s QQQ, are valuable real-estate, Willis said, referring to the “Triple Z” ticker on his company’s flagship Bitcoin ETF.

Indeed, several recently launched ETFs have meme-worthy names, including Valkyrie’s BRRR (referring to the pandemic-era “money printer go BRR” meme) and VanEck’s HODL (how Bitcoiners buy, hold, and rarely Sell).

“We think branding is the ‘right way’ to do things, the non-institutionalized choice that represents the community,” Willis said. “We’re not owned by BlackRock, we’re not owned by big institutions.” ,

Still, in some ways, Willis’ game plan revolves around Wall Street entering the picture. While this may not be the most “conservative” way to attract people to use Bitcoin, it is probably the easiest and safest route to get involved in the Bitcoin economy at large via an ETF, which is perhaps best described in Corey Clipstein’s “10 million Bitcoiners”, Willis said.

The first turn of the so-called flywheel came last year, when BlackRock announced its plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF, in a way that gave other Wall Street firms a chance to get involved. Now that ETFs are really active, more and more capital will flow into Bitcoin over the next decade — starting to model portfolios, retirement accounts, pension plans and eventually it will become a “mainstream asset class,” Willis said.

“Bitcoin has been alive and well for 15 years, but it doesn’t exist on Wall Street,” he said. “This changes everything.”

Source: www.coindesk.com