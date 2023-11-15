Welcome to the (almost) red-hot bond market

New York CNN –

Bonds are headed for the third consecutive year of losses in what some analysts are calling the worst bear market in history. But this week’s optimism that inflation is coming under control may be enough to turn things around.

What is happening: U.S. bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to bond prices, fell on Tuesday after new inflation data came in below expectations.

The New York Federal Reserve’s latest survey of consumer expectations on Monday also showed that consumers expect lower inflation a year from now than they did in September.

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell about 0.2 percentage points to 4.44% and the 2-year US Treasury yield fell almost identically to 4.8% as investors’ expectations grew that the Fed would finally raise interest rates.

Stocks, which often take cues from the bond market, also had a strong day: The Dow closed nearly 500 points higher, up about 1.4%, and the S&P 500 gained more than 1.9%.

And while it’s possible that Tuesday’s gains were merely a data-driven blip, investors think a big change is coming. According to the latest Bank of America fund manager survey, they have never been more confident that bonds will go higher and yields will go lower in 2024.

“Big change in [November’s survey] The macro outlook was not,” BofA’s data analytics team, led by Michael Hartnett, wrote on Tuesday. “Rather a strong belief in low inflation, rates and yields.”

If that conviction remains firm and treasury yields continue to decline, shares The increase will probably continue. This is because lower bond yields loosening financial conditions and lowering the cost of borrowing for companies increases investors’ willingness to invest in stocks and other risky assets.

“We need to see more months with soft inflation data, but the stock and bond markets are celebrating today,” said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group. “We are well prepared for the year-end rally.”

why it matters: For American consumers, the easing of 10-year Treasury yields means less economic pain: cheaper car loans, lower credit card rates and even less expensive student loans.

This also means that mortgage costs are likely to rise. Ease. Mortgage rates track the yield on 10-year US Treasuries. When Treasury yields rise, mortgage rates also rise; When they go down, mortgage rates tend to go down.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage also fell unofficially by about 0.2 percent. score On Tuesday, Wall Street adjusted its rate hike expectations to 7.40%, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Home loan applications and home sales have declined sharply over the past few years due to rising mortgage rates. Sales reached a 13-year low in September. But the recent decline in those rates has led to a 2.5% increase in all applications for loans from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Applications for mortgages to purchase homes increased by 3%.

Major changes: Less than a month ago, the 10-year U.S. Before the global financial crisis, Treasury yields were flirting with 5% for the first time since 2007. The 30-year fixed rate mortgage was also headed toward 8% – a level not seen since the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.

The rise in Treasury yields unsettled investors and also pushed up how much U.S. companies have to pay to service their debt. There is about $3 trillion in corporate debt that will need refinancing within the next five years, meaning “the risk of crisis is real,” said Philip Wool, an analyst at investment strategy firm Reliant.

But that pain appears to be in the rearview mirror for investors who think the Fed is finished raising rates and a soft landing is ahead for the economy. According to the CME FedWatch tool, financial markets currently see a 100% chance that the Fed will either pause from raising rates or cut rates at its December policy meeting. This is up from 93% on Wednesday.

The inflation fever appears to have broken: Annual US inflation, measured by the consumer price index, fell to a two-year low of 3.2% in October, from 3.7% in September.

But this does not mean that the time for rate cuts and economic boom is coming.

In fact, Wall Street is struggling to figure out what the timing and scale of future rate cuts means. This is not a good thing for the Federal Reserve, an institution that depends a large part of its reputation on clear and concise messaging.

What is happening: Goldman Sachs analysts said in their 2024 outlook published this week that they do not expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates until late 2024. From there the cuts will be smaller and slower, with cuts of a quarter percentage point once a quarter continuing through 2026.

That appears to be in line with what Fed officials say. In a summary of the central bank’s September projections, policymakers predicted two quarter-point cuts next year and that they would continue through 2025.

But other big banks have completely different forecasts. This is quite unusual, as the largest institutions in the US are generally very similar when it comes to financial expectations.

UBS economists this week predicted the US would slide into recession and the Fed would cut rates by 2.75 percentage points next year.

Morgan Stanley analysts aren’t predicting a recession, but they It also seems that big cuts are going to happen. His team, led by chief US economist Ellen Zentner, said rate cuts would begin in June 2024 and continue into September, followed by more quarter point cuts at each meeting thereafter.

Markets have been volatile as investors try to understand what will happen next for the Fed. Now, it appears America’s biggest banks are cracking the whip too.

If you’re flying for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, good luck.

Air travel is expected to reach record levels this year, according to Airlines for America, the group representing major U.S. airlines.

The group said U.S. air carriers are expecting an all-time high of about 30 million passengers over the 11-day Thanksgiving travel period (which runs from Nov. 17-27).

An average of about 2.7 million passengers are expected to fly each day in that period, up 9% from last year.

If you’re planning to go home on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, November 26, be prepared for a very long security line. With 3.2 million passengers, it is projected to be the busiest day of the holiday period.

You may be choosing to skip the lines and drive. The good news is that gas prices are declining. The bad news is there isn’t traffic, so download your audiobook now and settle in and relax for a long day.

AAA estimates that more than 49 million Americans will be driving during the same period, making it the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel period in the more than two decades that AAA has tracked.

