In some ways the COVID-19 pandemic was a shock. After rising in 2020, unemployment in the rich world rapidly fell to pre-pandemic lows. Rich countries regained their pre-Covid GDP levels in a short period of time. And yet, more than two years after lockdowns were lifted, at least one change appears to be permanent: Consumer habits across the rich world have changed decisively, and perhaps permanently. Welcome to the era of the sage.

In the pre-Covid years, the share of consumer spending devoted to services moved steadily upward. As society became more prosperous, they demanded more in the form of luxury experiences, health care, and financial planning. Then, in 2020, spending on services ranging from hotel stays to haircuts declined due to the lockdown. With people spending more time at home, demand for goods increased, including computer equipment and exercise bikes.

Image: The Economist

The share of expenditure devoted to services has remained below its pre-COVID level for three years (see Chart 1). Relative to its pre-COVID trend, the decline is even sharper. Consumers in the rich world are spending $600 billion less annually on services in 2019 than you expect. In particular, people are less interested in spending on leisure activities that typically take place outside the home, including hospitality and entertainment. The money saved is being redirected to goods, ranging from durables like chairs and fridges to things like clothes, food and alcohol.

In countries that spent less time in lockdown, the habits of asceticism have not taken root. Spending on services in New Zealand and South Korea, for example, is in line with its pre-Covid trend. Elsewhere, however, sadistic behavior now appears pathological. In the Czech Republic, which was affected by Covid, the share of services is about three percentage points below trend. America is not far away. Japan has seen a 50% decline in restaurant bookings for entertaining customers and other business purposes. Pity the drunken salaryman staggering through Tokyo’s entertainment districts: he’s now an endangered species.

At first glance, it is difficult to reconcile the statistics with the anecdotes. Isn’t it harder than ever to get a reservation at a good restaurant? And aren’t hotels full of travelers, driving up prices? Yet the real source of congestion is not excessive demand but constrained supply. Fewer people want to work in the hospitality sector these days – total employment in the industry in the US is lower than it was at the end of 2019. And the disruption of the pandemic means that many hotels and restaurants that would have opened in 2020 and 2021 never opened. The number of hotels in Britain, about 10,000, has not increased since 2019.

Image: The Economist

Companies are looking at a $600 billion shift. An executive at Darden Restaurants, which runs Olive Garden, one of America’s best-known restaurant chains, said in a recent earnings call that, relative to pre-COVID times, “we’re probably in the 80% range” in terms of traffic. At Home Depot, which sells tools to improve your home, revenue grew about 15% in real terms in 2019. Investors are paying attention. Goldman Sachs, a bank, tracks the stock prices of companies that benefit when people stay at home (such as e-commerce firms) and those that thrive when people stay out (such as airlines). Even today, the market views firms that cater to those staying at home (see Chart 2).

Why has sadistic behavior been tolerated? The first possible reason is that some trembling people are afraid of infection, whether it is from Covid or something else. Wealthy people around the world are exchanging crowded public transportation for the privacy of their vehicles. In Britain, car use is in line with pre-Covid standards, while public-transport use is significantly lower. People also seem less eager for up close and personal services. Spending on hairdressing and personal-grooming treatments in the US is 20% below its pre-Covid trend, while spending on cosmetics, perfumes and nail preparations has increased by a quarter.

The second function is related to patterns. People across the rich world now work at home about one day a week, according to Cevat Giray Aksoy and colleagues at King’s College London. This reduces demand for purchased services, including office lunches, and increases demand for do-it-yourself items. Last year Italians spent 34% more on glassware, tableware and housewares than in 2019.

The third is related to values. The pandemic has indeed made people more hermit-like. According to official US data, last year people slept about 11 minutes more than in 2019. They also spent less on clubs that require membership and other social activities, and more on solitary activities such as gardening, magazines, and pets. Meanwhile, global online searches for “Patience,” a card game also known as solitaire, are running at nearly double pre-pandemic levels. It seems the biggest legacy of Covid is isolating people from each other.

Source: www.economist.com