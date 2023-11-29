WEKA shows off its data chops with U2 in the arena

U2 in the Las Vegas area AFP via Getty Images

When a big Belgian with a reputation like “Smasher” looks you in the eye and speaks, you listen. You listen even more carefully when you learn that Stephen “Smasher” Desmedt is the technical and video director of rock band U2 for their highly publicized residency at the MSG arena in Las Vegas. He’s been with the band for over twenty years and he told me what you’re about to read.

The Sphere is a marvel of modern engineering, a unique blend of architecture and modern technology. The largest circular building in the world, it can seat more than 18,000 people and stands 366 feet tall. The sphere spans 516 feet at its widest point. And there isn’t a bad seat in the house.

As it is, it’s not the shape of the building we’re here to explore. Instead, we’ll see how Smasher and his team struggled to find a data solution capable of streaming real-time graphics to the highest-resolution LED screens in the world to meet the demands of the world’s biggest rock band . World.

Building on WEKA’s success in the media and entertainment sector, the U2 team chose the company to provide data infrastructure for their Sphere shows. This involves unique challenges, many of which are shared with HPC and AI training workloads.

This is not a case study, but rather an example of how the demands of one market segment sometimes require the leveraging of technology designed for another. Digital transformation impacts the data management needs of every enterprise, even if that enterprise is a rock band that plays to 18,000 people a night.

Storage in Media and Entertainment

Media and Entertainment (M&E) places some of the most stringent demands that a storage array or file system will ever see, competing with or surpassing most AI systems.

Here’s an example: One hour of rendered 4K video or motion graphics can consume up to a terabyte of storage. Playing that video may require up to 85 Mbps of bandwidth per stream. Editing that video requires more latency in a video game than in a typical IT department. This is for a standard production. However, the sphere is not standard by any measure.

The curved wall inside the sphere is covered with the world’s largest and highest-resolution LED screen, built by Canadian LED display company SACO Technologies. Spanning 160,000 square feet, the displays are not 4K but 16K – higher resolution than 70mm IMAX film.

Video rendered at 16K requires 132 megapixels, 16 times more pixels than 4K video, and requires up to 70TB for each hour of footage. And each song played during a U2 Sphere show is backed by a constantly changing mix of 16K motion graphics that can never fail.

Before a video can be played back it must first be created. For U2, some of that material already exists. The U2 team had over 500 terabytes of existing material and archival footage stored on servers in the United Kingdom.

Other ingredients must be made from scratch. The U2 team relies on a globally dispersed cadre of animators, videographers and motion graphics artists to provide their content. These craftsmen must create their content, render it in 16K, and then transport it to Las Vegas.

This isn’t a one-time effort either, as U2 keeps changing things, making data transfer an ongoing problem. Or, as Smasher said, “You can’t just ship hard-drives every day.”

This problem is not specific to U2 in the region. Remote animators and artists work on video and film production every day. This is a problem that is shared by almost every film studio and video production company from DreamWorks to Marvel.

The challenges involved extend far beyond mere data transfer. Content is often shared in real time, requiring a global namespace that can provide the right balance of performance and security. This is not a problem that can be solved with a traditional NAS or SAN. This requires a distributed file system that can span cloud boundaries.

High-performance storage solutions are available from every major storage vendor, as well as a handful of distributed file systems that can potentially meet the needs of a demanding environment like U2 in the field.

Smasher said he looked at many of these solutions and talked to his peers in the entertainment world about their experiences before landing on WEKA. When asked how much WEKA contributed to the show’s success, Smasher said that “it would have been impossible without WEKA.” I believed him.

WEKA’s approach

WEKA’s solution revolves around a sophisticated software-defined storage model. This paradigm separates storage software from hardware, enabling deployment on diverse hardware setups, including cloud-based environments and commodity hardware. This gives it the ability to ensure flexibility and cost-efficiency.

At its core, WEKA uses a state-of-the-art distributed file system. The system is engineered for scalability and high throughput, ensuring consistent performance even when the system scales horizontally with more storage nodes.

WEKA employs a dynamic tiered storage model, which automatically moves data between different storage tiers based on access patterns and performance requirements, from high-speed SSDs to cost-effective HDDs.

A defining feature of WEKA’s architecture is its inherent scalability, being able to adapt to growing data workloads without compromising performance, which is essential in a rapidly evolving data landscape.

Beyond its storage capabilities, WEKA offers sophisticated management tools, providing detailed insight into system performance, capacity utilization and overall health, facilitating proactive system management and optimization.

Its ability to meet performance, scalability, data protection and security requirements made WEKA a natural choice for the U2 team. The deployed solution manages approximately 1.5 PB of content for the show and serves as a global namespace for the artists producing that content.

analyst opinion

WEKA has its roots in solving hard scalable data problems for high-performance computing, including similar challenges in the M&E sector. It also provides WEKA with the capabilities needed to compete in the emerging generic AI arena, where performance and scalability are paramount.

This market is filled with many capable competitors, including companies with distributed file system technology, such as VAST Data, IBM with its Storage Scale solution (previously Spectrum Scale), and Panasas. Many M&E companies look for more traditional storage solutions or even native storage solutions from public cloud providers. However, none of those solutions could meet U2’s unique demands in the field.

WEKA is experiencing a period of rapid growth and expansion. It is well-funded in line with that growth, raising $135 million in an oversubscribed Series D funding round last November, doubling its previous valuation despite global market volatility.

WEKA and Stability AI recently announced that the two are collaborating to develop a “converged cloud” solution to provide the data infrastructure needed to efficiently train models in the cloud. WEKA calls this its data platform converged mode for the cloud. WEKA also revealed that it is partnering with HPC company Applied Digital to provide data infrastructure for Applied Digital’s GPU Cloud for generic AI.

WEKA stands at the forefront of a transformative era in data management. With its innovative approach to high-performance data storage, especially in the areas of M&E, AI/ML and high-performance computing. Despite an impressive roster of competition, WEKA is uniquely positioned to address the challenges of increasing data intensity and complexity.

As industries increasingly rely on massive and rapid data processing, WEKA’s scalable and efficient solutions will become even more integral, driving the next wave of digital innovation and efficiency.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research is an industry analyst firm that engages or is involved in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.